Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch April 19

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Square Enix’s Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series comprising games I-VI in the NES and Super NES JRPG saga will finally be released on consoles April 19 when they come to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. They came to PC and mobile platforms last year.

The titles will be available both individually and as a series bundle. Upgrades include “2D pixel graphics designed to look great on HD displays,” optional rearranged soundtracks overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu and optional “improved gameplay features including modernized user interface, auto-battle options and more.”

