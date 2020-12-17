Game Boy’s Final Fantasy Legend trilogy comes to Switch

In celebration of the SaGa series’ 30th anniversary, the first three games in the series, originally released in North America for the Nintendo Game Boy as THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, FINAL FANTASY LEGEND II and FINAL FANTASY LEGEND III, are now available for Nintendo Switch in one collection that marks their first complete port to another system.

Nintendo calls FFL the first Game Boy RPG to sell over a million units. FFLII gained popularity through its refined gameplay system and the journey through a diverse world, while FFLIII had a unique story that traveled across time that featured a new and innovative character leveling system.

This RPG collection, Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, includes new enhancements, like high-speed mode, as well as features unique to the Nintendo Switch, such as adjustable screen magnification and game screen background customization.

Video game release schedule

More gaming news: