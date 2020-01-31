Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets the orchestral treatment this year

Image courtesy of Square Enix.

Seeing as how one of the much-beloved Final Fantasy series is getting a highly anticipated makeover and release this year, it was only a matter of time before an official concert followed.

Square Enix officially announced today that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would have an orchestra world tour this year starting in June. The tour has 13 confirmed dates at the time of writing, and will visit U.S. cities Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Denver and Fort Worth.

Tickets are set to go on sale dependent on the show dates, as the website details further. The concerts themselves will feature a full orchestra and choir, as well as the conducting talents of Arnie Roth (a longtime FF concert conductor).

Concerts dedicated to Square Enix properties is nothing new, with shows for FFXIV and the franchise of Final Fantasy as a whole (a la the “Distant World” series) being performed in the past. There is even a Nier Automata concert tour is currently underway. If these prior performances are anything to go by, the latest tour for Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be a ticket worth buying.

