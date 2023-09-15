Final Fantasy VII Rebirth teased for Feb. 29, 2024

A brand-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted at State of Play. The highly anticipated new standalone story in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII remake project will release on Feb. 29, 2024, for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console.
The Unknown Journey Continues…
After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.
Players wishing to experience the Final Fantasy VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.
More Gaming:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Atari 2600+
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Atari
|Retro gaming hardware
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|Feb. 16, 2024
|NS
|Game Boy Advance remaster
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Feb. 29, 2024
|PS5
|RPG remake
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|March 22, 2024
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Contra: Operation Galuga
|Early 2024
|NS, PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One
|Run-n-gun action
|Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
|Summer 2024
|NS
|Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|2024
|NS
|RPG remake
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.