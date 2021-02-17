Other major news in the Nintendo Direct video included the reveal of Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as the latest playable DLC fighters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game – the fourth of six new fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Square Enix also announced a new tactical RPG, with the working title Project Triangle Strategy, for 2022, with a playable demo available free for download today.

In the nearer term, action-adventure game Outer Wilds and battle royale platformer Fall Guys will come to the Nintendo Switch this summer. In addition, Square Enix’s remastered Legend of Mana will launch on the system June 24.