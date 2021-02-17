Fall Guys, Outer Wilds, Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Switch this summer; Splatoon 3 in 2022

In today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Legend of Zelda series manager Eiji Aonuma said there was nothing to share about the highly anticipated sequel to Switch launch title Breath of the Wild, which he said was nonetheless “proceeding smoothly” — but he then announced that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, released in 2011 on the Wii, will come to Nintendo Switch.

The game, adapted to use motion control in docked mode with detached Joy-Cons or buttons in handheld mode (including Switch Lite), will be releasing on July 16 of this year. Special Joy-Cons will be available on that date, themed after the legendary Master Sword.

Nintendo also announced that Splatoon 3 will release in 2022.

Other major news in the Nintendo Direct video included the reveal of Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as the latest playable DLC fighters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game – the fourth of six new fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

Square Enix also announced a new tactical RPG, with the working title Project Triangle Strategy, for 2022, with a playable demo available free for download today.

In the nearer term, action-adventure game Outer Wilds and battle royale platformer Fall Guys will come to the Nintendo Switch this summer. In addition, Square Enix’s remastered Legend of Mana will launch on the system June 24.

Digging a little deeper into its archives, Nintendo announced remakes of classic Famicom (Japanese NES) murder-mystery games Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, coming May 14.

May 21 will then bring the Nintendo 3DS RPG Miitopia to Switch. June 25, you can hit the links for Mario Golf: Super Rush (I guess).

Zynga announced the free-to-play, arena squad combat game Star Wars Hunters for 2021.

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Those Who RemainSummer 2020 TBANSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryFeb. 12, 2021NS3-D Platformhttps://amzn.to/3rOlAd9
Capcom Arcade StadiumFeb. 27, 2021NSArcade collection
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionFeb. 25, 2021NSAction
Bravely Default IIFeb. 26, 2021NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
New Pokemon SnapApril 30, 2021NSFP/simhttps://amzn.to/3bI7q7w
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing HeirMay 14NSMystery
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands BehindMay 14NSMystery
MiitopiaMay 21NSRPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Legend of ManaJune 24, 2021NSRPG
Mario Golf: Super RushJune 25, 2021NSSports
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDJuly 16, 2021NSAdventure
No More Heroes IIIAug. 27, 2021NSFighting
Fall GuysSummer 2021NSBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Triange Strategy2022NSTactical RPG

