In today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Legend of Zelda series manager Eiji Aonuma said there was nothing to share about the highly anticipated sequel to Switch launch title Breath of the Wild, which he said was nonetheless “proceeding smoothly” — but he then announced that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, released in 2011 on the Wii, will come to Nintendo Switch.
The game, adapted to use motion control in docked mode with detached Joy-Cons or buttons in handheld mode (including Switch Lite), will be releasing on July 16 of this year. Special Joy-Cons will be available on that date, themed after the legendary Master Sword.
Nintendo also announced that Splatoon 3 will release in 2022.
Other major news in the Nintendo Direct video included the reveal of Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game as the latest playable DLC fighters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game – the fourth of six new fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2.
Square Enix also announced a new tactical RPG, with the working title Project Triangle Strategy, for 2022, with a playable demo available free for download today.
In the nearer term, action-adventure game Outer Wilds and battle royale platformer Fall Guys will come to the Nintendo Switch this summer. In addition, Square Enix’s remastered Legend of Mana will launch on the system June 24.
Digging a little deeper into its archives, Nintendo announced remakes of classic Famicom (Japanese NES) murder-mystery games Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind, coming May 14.
May 21 will then bring the Nintendo 3DS RPG Miitopia to Switch. June 25, you can hit the links for Mario Golf: Super Rush (I guess).
Zynga announced the free-to-play, arena squad combat game Star Wars Hunters for 2021.
