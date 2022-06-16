Fall Guy, free with cross-play, finally coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5

Compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains!



Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants fight the laws of physics to become the last one standing.



Fall Guys, already on PlayStation 4 and Windows, will be available to play for free on June 21 on Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems and PS5.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge June 16, 2022 NS XB1 PS4 PC Indie fighting Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5) June 21, 2022 NS XB1 XBSX, PC, PS4, PS5 Battle royale platformer Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Xenoblade Chronicles 3 July 29, 2022 NS RPG Saints Row Aug. 23, 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC Action-adventure Splatoon 3 Sept. 19, 2022 NS Shooter Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2023 NS RPG/Action-adventure Jedi: Survivor 2023 PS5 XBSX PC Action-adventure

