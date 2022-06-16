Fall Guy, free with cross-play, finally coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5

Compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains!
Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants fight the laws of physics to become the last one standing.
Fall Guys, already on PlayStation 4 and Windows, will be available to play for free on June 21 on Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems and PS5.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|June 16, 2022
|NS XB1 PS4 PC
|Indie fighting
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5)
|June 21, 2022
|NS XB1 XBSX, PC, PS4, PS5
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure