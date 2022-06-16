Fall Guy, free with cross-play, finally coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
Fall Guys
Fall Guys

Compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains!

Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants fight the laws of physics to become the last one standing.

Fall Guys, already on PlayStation 4 and Windows, will be available to play for free on June 21 on Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems and PS5.

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeJune 16, 2022NS XB1 PS4 PCIndie fighting
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5)June 21, 2022NS XB1 XBSX, PC, PS4, PS5Battle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure

