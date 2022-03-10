F-Zero X Comes to Nintendo Switch

Compete with racers from every corner of the galaxy when the Nintendo 64 game F-Zero X double-tap dives onto Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library March 11.



Pull up to the starting line in 30 customizable machines for a futuristic blast from the past. Feeling competitive? You can challenge up to three friends in VS Battle, locally or online, at speeds so fast even Captain Falcon will be put through the paces.



F-Zero X will be available starting March 11 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.