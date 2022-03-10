F-Zero X Comes to Nintendo Switch

3 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
F-Zero X

Compete with racers from every corner of the galaxy when the Nintendo 64 game F-Zero X double-tap dives onto Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library March 11.

Pull up to the starting line in 30 customizable machines for a futuristic blast from the past. Feeling competitive? You can challenge up to three friends in VS Battle, locally or online, at speeds so fast even Captain Falcon will be put through the paces.

F-Zero X will be available starting March 11 for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

More Nintendo news:

Triangle Strategy TRIANGLE STRATEGY launches
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask comes to Switch’s N64 game library
Nintendo Switch outsells Wii U Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShop closing March 2023
Metroid Dread Free Metroid Dread updates add 1-hit death, rookie modes
CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION Chrono Cross remaster, Radical Dreamers coming to Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo Switch Sports brings back Wii Sports fun

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Samurai Comics
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com