Nintendo details the Joy-Con and smart device games of Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Get the party started in Everybody 1-2-Switch! Play hilarious team-based party games with up to 8 players using Joy-Con controllers or up to 100 players using smart devices. Kick off the funfest on June 30, 2023, only on the Nintendo Switch system.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Final Fantasy XVI June 22, 2023 PS5 RPG Everybody 1-2-Switch! June 30, 2023 NS Party Immortals of Aveum July 20, 2023 PS5, PC, XBSX/S FPS Pikmin 4 July 21, 2023 NS RTS Sea of Stars Aug. 29, 2023 NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One RPG Under the Waves Aug. 29, 2023 PS5, PC, XBSX/S Narrative adventure Lies of P Sept. 19, 2023 PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One Action RPG Detective Pikachu Returns Oct. 6, 2023 NS Adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Oct. 20, 2023 PS5 Action Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, 2023 NS Platformer WarioWare: Move It! Nov. 3, 2023 NS Minigames Super Mario RPG Nov. 17, 2023 NS RPG Star Wars Outlaws 2024 PS5, XBSX/S, PC Open world adventure

