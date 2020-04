Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

The re-release of the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer announced last month for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 now has a release date: May 12, 2020.

Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy