Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch

The re-release of the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer announced last month for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 now has a release date: May 12, 2020.

(Why not May the Fourth?!?)

May 12! https://t.co/f7GoL6joKx — Dan and the Belmonts (@dan_brooks) April 16, 2020







