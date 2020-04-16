Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release coming May 12 for PS4, Switch

Jayson Peters

The re-release of the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode I: Racer announced last month for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 now has a release date: May 12, 2020.

(Why not May the Fourth?!?)

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

