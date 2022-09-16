Earthworm Jim comes to SEGA Genesis lineup on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch lineup of SEGA Genesis games has added Earthworm Jim, Alisia Dragoon and Beyond Oasis to the retro 16-bit battlefield.
You’ll have to have the pricey Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to gain access to these and other Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, above and beyond the regular Nintendo Switch Online service that gives you NES and Super NES titles.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Bayonetta 3
|Oct. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Fighting
|Sonic Frontiers
|Nov. 8, 2022
|NS PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX/S PC
|Open world action-adventure
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (sequel to Breath of the Wild)
|May 12, 2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG