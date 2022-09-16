Earthworm Jim comes to SEGA Genesis lineup on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch lineup of SEGA Genesis games has added Earthworm Jim, Alisia Dragoon and Beyond Oasis to the retro 16-bit battlefield.

You’ll have to have the pricey Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership to gain access to these and other Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, above and beyond the regular Nintendo Switch Online service that gives you NES and Super NES titles.

Three classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



☑️ ALISIA DRAGOON

☑️ Beyond Oasis

☑️ Earthworm Jim pic.twitter.com/N5ZJYayjfR September 16, 2022

Video game release dates: