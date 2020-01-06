Roll into Forgotten Realms’ City of Splendors and Sword Coast with Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit

Mystery D&D book release also teased for March 17

If there’s one thing D&D fans can always use more of, it’s dice. And maps. Maps of the wondrous Forgotten Realms campaign setting, especially.

The Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand Explorer’s Kit will bring both, and more, in a “miscellany” that enhances the Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure supplement or just stands on its own for collectors:

“Let Laeral Silverhand – Open Lord of Waterdeep, centuries-old archmage, and daughter of the goddess of magic – guide you on your path to adventure. The new kit includes eleven dice placed in a durable, felt-lined box that functions as two dice trays. Fans can also enjoy the twenty illustrated, double-sided cards detailing Laeral’s expert insights on key characters, locations, and lore from across the Forgotten Realms and a foldout double-sided map of the Sword Coast and city of Waterdeep.”





The Explorer’s Kit will retail for $29.99 and releases on March 17, 2020. It is available to order now.

There is also a hardcover book release planned for the same day listed on Amazon, with a title announcement teased for this Thursday, Jan. 9. Stay tuned! (Hat tip to EN World!)

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.