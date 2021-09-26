The head designer of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game announced Sunday that work has begun on the game’s next version, and that new core rulebooks are coming out in 2024 for the game’s 50th anniversary.

Ray Winninger said at the “Future of D&D” panel at D&D Celebration that the new core books (presumably a Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guide) will be “fully compatible” with current 5th Edition D&D products.

He said more details about the new Dungeons & Dragons edition will be announced in the coming year, and plans were in motion but still being worked out — while more customer surveys, as had been conducted recently, would be involved.

Winninger also expanded on comments last year that promised three classic D&D campaign settings brought forward as new products for 5th Edition D&D; he confirmed that the first of these was this year’s Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, and the next two would be coming in 2022 (with a hint of a third involved somehow). He reiterated that these products would (as hinted at last year) likely take new forms beyond the now-standard hardcover book releases, with some formats not used before — and he announced yet another classic campaign setting reboot would follow in 2023.



D&D designer Chris Perkins added that two new campaign settings — the first for Wizards of the Coast since Eberron — were in development, but not necessarily scheduled for release, as well. He said some of the upcoming products could take the form of boxed sets as well as other nontraditional formats, and that the team at Wizards was always listening to fans about these formats and other matters. He noted some design format changes had been introduced in recent books already in more subtle ways. Head of publishing Liz Schuh called this a perfect time for such experimentation.

Perkins also teased a 2022 deluxe cover sketch featuring “miniature giant space hamster Boo,” which longtime D&D fans know could be alluding to Baldur’s Gate or Spelljammer, depending on how you look at it …



The D&D team also announced a new Rules Expansion Gift Set for Jan. 25, 2022: Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything will be joined in a slipcase by a new book, Mordenkainen Presents Monsters of the Multiverse, that would afterward be available as an individual release with standard and premium cover options. These were planned for a holiday release, but global shipping issues have delayed them. The gift set versions also will have special and standard cover treatments, as has become standard.

