The “Thieves’ Gallery” includes a handful of characters from the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves presented as NPCs you can include in your D&D campaigns.

In the video above, D&D game designer Christopher Perkins talks with Todd Kenreck about designing the “Thieves’ Gallery,” which includes a handful of characters from the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves presented as NPCs you can include in your D&D campaigns.

“The bard, the tiefling druid, the sorcerer, the wizard and more… claim it at no cost on D&D Beyond to find stat blocks for Edgin (played in the film by Chris Pine), Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge (Hugh Grant), Doric (Sophia Lillis), Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) and Sofina the Wizard. “A handful of characters from the film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are presented here as NPCs you can include in your D&D campaigns. The stat blocks in this collection use a presentation similar to that which is found in the Monster Manual.”

You can get the Thieves Gallery for free with a D&D Beyond account here.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.