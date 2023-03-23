D&D Direct promises movie tie-ins and more

Tune-in for D&D Direct next Tuesday!



This year, we'll celebrate the upcoming D&D movie, go hands-on with the VTT, share exciting partnerships and reveal a few surprises. If you are looking for deep dives into our 2023 tabletop products, that will come later this year! pic.twitter.com/hD3vevHXva — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) March 24, 2023

The Dungeons & Dragons team at Wizards of the Coast has announced that a D&D Direct is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at 9 a.m. Pacific time.



Tune in to watch a jam-packed 30-minute video presentation to see exclusive reveals from Wizards of the Coast and its partners, including the latest about the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game along with entertainment tie-ins with the upcoming release of Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, video game reveals and more, guided by hosts Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) and Ify Nwadiwe (@IfyNwadiwe).



D&D Direct will broadcast on the D&D YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/DNDWizards) and Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/dnd) channels.



To find out more about D&D Direct go to dnd.wizards.com and follow the official D&D social media accounts for updates.