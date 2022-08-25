Download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere Demo for a super-fresh sneak peek

The new Splatoon 3 game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 9, but you can take an early first dive into the game’s new spin on the series’ kinetic action. Prepare to start splatting now.

nk up the Splatlands and get a tenta-lizing taste of the Splatoon 3 game’s newly updated Splatfest battles* with the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere on Aug. 27. New to the Splatoon series? No problem! Simply download the free demo today in Nintendo eShop or download it directly to your Nintendo Switch on Nintendo.com to dip your tentacles into a tutorial. Then, take a stroll around Splatsville and get ready for the Splatfest on Saturday.

You’ll choose a Splatfest team by answering the burning question – which is best: Rock, Paper or Scissors? Make your move and Super Jump into Turf War battle to ink your crew to victory. Turf War is a heated 4-v-4 team battle mode where the goal for each team is to ink the most ground within three minutes. But wait … this time there are THREE teams in Splatfests?! That’s right, Splatfests are a little different this time around.

The main event starts on Aug. 27. Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT, claim your turf against one team at a time. Then, during the 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. PT block, take on the new Splatfest Tricolor Turf War battles. This 4-v-2-v-2 format brings a new type of colorful chaos to Splatfests. Which team will get the upper hand? Team Rock, Team Paper or Team Scissors? Let others know by posting messages and sharing your allegiance in the Splatsville square!

You’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere demo. If you’re not a current Nintendo Switch Online member, no worries – we got you covered (not just in ink)! By downloading the demo from Nintendo eShop, you can receive a free seven-day trial** for Nintendo Switch Online. After downloading the demo, you will receive an email with a Nintendo eShop code for your free trial. Even if you’ve activated a previous free trial, you’re still eligible for this trial, so everyone has a chance to get out there and get splattin’ in this Splatfest!

For even more Splatoon 3 action, be sure to check out Nintendo Treehouse: Live on Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m. PT for a deep dive into the game’s multiplayer mode and fresh new Story Mode. The Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation will take a close look at the game’s new weapons and strategies, while also offering a preview of what stages will be featured in the Splatfest World Premiere. This segment serves as the perfect primer for anyone looking to try a Splatoon game for the very first time, and will give long-time Splatoon fans deeper insights into new abilities and their impact on strategy. Tune in here: https://live.nintendo.com.

Splatoon 3 is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $59.99. To learn more information about the game, visit https://splatoon.nintendo.com/.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** The Nintendo Switch Online trial code can be redeemed starting Aug. 25, 2022. The code will expire on Aug. 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. PT.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

