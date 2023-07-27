Springs Hosting

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons launches on consoles, PC

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is now out for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. The city has been overtaken by criminal gangs who terrorize its ruins as they fight for total dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city.

Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. In this fresh roguelite take, every playthrough is brand new chance at new action. Featuring a unique and dynamic level structure, the difficulty of the missions you take on will change depending on the order you have selected them.

Tag in and out as the classic duo Billy and Jimmy, switch it up with Marian and Uncle Matin, or experiment with 9 additional unlockable characters, each with their own special moves and unique playstyles. With 2 player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets.

Tags
