Beginning Dec. 18, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will grant players access to the entire Super NES trilogy of Donkey Kong Country games when Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! arrives for the Nintendo Switch system.

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! joins its predecessors – Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library, a collection of classic games that are playable anytime and anywhere with Nintendo Switch.

In Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have mysteriously gone missing. The plucky, pony-tailed Dixie Kong takes on a starring role as she embarks on a grand adventure, all while supervising the scrappy, young Kiddy Kong. Luckily this tubby toddler doesn’t kid around – Kiddy Kong has power and panache to spare. When he’s on a roll, there’s no getting between him and his next banana bunch lunch.

In addition, The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV and Tuff E Nuff are joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library as well. The Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online collection is also receiving the enigmatic crime caper Nightshade.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants instant access to 95 classic games, with libraries that run the gamut of cult action hits, touchstone fan favorites and U.S. debuts of notable games from the classic era of gaming. Read on for additional details about the games arriving this month:



Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won’t stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels.

– Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won’t stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels. The Ignition Factor – Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety!

– Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety! Super Valis IV – A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages.

– A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages. Tuff E Nuff – Four champions seek to challenge the great tower! In this action game, your special attacks level up each time you defeat a certain number of enemies, making your hero grow even more powerful. Make good use of your guard, and carefully time your special attacks against all the tough guys you face on your way to Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighting King. With the instant-replay feature, you can have fun watching the last moments of a fight play out!

Nightshade – Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.

All of these games are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which offers access to libraries of classic Super NES and NES games, such as The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid and Super Mario Bros. 3.



The paid online service is also a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99 and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.



A Nintendo Switch Online membership also offers access to the competitive online battle game Super Mario Bros. 35, playable through March 31, 2021. Compete with other players to emerge as the last Mario standing. Keep an eye out for regularly held Special Battles in which you can challenge other players in a set order of courses and special conditions. Put your Mario skills to the test as Super Mario Bros. gets turned on its head for the ultimate battle royale.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

