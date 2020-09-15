Gaming Nintendo NX Switch Top story

Donkey Kong Country 2, Mario’s Super Picross and more coming to Nintendo Switch Online classic libraries

18 hours ago
Jayson Peters
On Sept. 23, the classic Super NES game Donkey Kong Country 2Diddy’s Kong Quest arrives for the Nintendo Switch system. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can join the nimble Diddy Kong and the powerful ponytail-wielding Dixie Kong as they embark on a sweeping adventure filled with animal friends, collectibles and more hidden areas than Cranky Kong could ever dream of discovering back in his day.

In additionthe puzzle game Mario’s Super Picross and the cult beat-’em-up The Peace Keepers are also joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System library for the Nintendo Switch system. The Nintendo Entertainment System collection expands its roster with the addition of one NES game: the sci-fi shoot-’em-up S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.

Donkey Kong Country 2
Mario's Super Picross

A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants instant access to a total of 90 classic games to explore and enjoy in the service’s expanding libraries. Here are additional details on the games arriving this month:

Super NES:

  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong’s Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!
  • Mario’s Super Picross – Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here.
  • The Peace Keepers – The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

NES:

  • S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team– In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

