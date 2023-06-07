Dimension Shellshock DLC bringing Usagi Yojimbo to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge game

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The acclaimed, million+ selling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is throwing down a fresh, piping hot challenge with a gnarly brawling encore via Dimension Shellshock DLC later this year.

The Turtles won’t be taking on these new fights alone either; Dimension Shellshock‘s announcing trailer includes a first look at Usagi Yojimbo, one of the Turtles’ dearest allies and a most requested addition by fans, as a playable fighter alongside the game’s core cast.

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games, in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products, today announced that the bodacious million+ selling hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will spice up its pizza party with the release of all-new Dimension Shellshock DLC later this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles and Xbox One.

Dimension Shellshock brings a new playable fighter in the razor-sharp Usagi Yojimbo, star of the self-titled comic book series and a fan favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. The steely rabbit samurai unsheathes his blade in new gameplay today, diving between dimensions to dish out justice while sharing a first glimpse at the new style of inter-dimensional battles awaiting the Turtles.

The DLC includes a new game mode, fresh original music from the soundtrack’s composer Tee Lopes, and alternative color schemes for playable fighters, all of which will be detailed at a later time. Separate from Dimension Shellshock, a second free update will be released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge offering an additional range of color palette options.

Dimension Shellshock and the upcoming free update are made possible only by the totally tubular passion of fans and the radical reception Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has enjoyed since launch. After receiving an incredible amount of support and reviewing the community’s outpouring of wishes for the future of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Dotemu and Tribute Games were inspired to create additional content for the game.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follow a previous free December release which added Custom Game options, giving fans extraordinary control over the way they kick shell through 11 mix-and-match modifiers along with retro-themed visual filters and an extra large serving of general refinements.

Nominated at The Game Awards 2022 for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, as well as for the DICE Awards’ Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game category and the BAFTA Games Awards for Family game and Multiplayer categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge immediately garnered praise upon release as a shell-kicking return to the classic TMNT universe as depicted in the 1987 cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the Turtles racing to foil the menacing Shredder’s latest scheme, with the heroes in a half shell battling the infamous villain’s forces throughout an adventure recalling TMNT’s most memorable locales and moments. The Turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil and Casey Jones stand as Manhattan’s gnarliest heroes, harnessing unique abilities in a modernized revitalization of the Turtles’ signature agile style of brawling combat playable in local & online co-op by up to six players.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts: 

  • Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the multimillion-selling hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the exhilaratingly competitive Windjammers 2 and the highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
  • Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer PaladinFlinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games is home to the key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.

More Gaming:

Harvest Moon Harvest Moon among classic games cropping up on Nintendo Switch Online
Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War) has been announced for Game On Expo Christopher Judge announced as guest for Game On Expo
pastel joy-cons Pastel Joy-Cons, ‘Everybody 1-2-Switch!’ game coming June 30
Splatoon 3 Nintendo opens Sizzle Season 2023 in Splatoon 3
Register for Nintendo Live event Sept. 1-4 at Seattle Convention Center
Zelda Critical Role Critical Role takes to the sky for a new one-shot video inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting