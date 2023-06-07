The acclaimed, million+ selling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is throwing down a fresh, piping hot challenge with a gnarly brawling encore via Dimension Shellshock DLC later this year.



The Turtles won’t be taking on these new fights alone either; Dimension Shellshock‘s announcing trailer includes a first look at Usagi Yojimbo, one of the Turtles’ dearest allies and a most requested addition by fans, as a playable fighter alongside the game’s core cast.

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games, in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products, today announced that the bodacious million+ selling hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will spice up its pizza party with the release of all-new Dimension Shellshock DLC later this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles and Xbox One.



Dimension Shellshock brings a new playable fighter in the razor-sharp Usagi Yojimbo, star of the self-titled comic book series and a fan favorite ally to the Turtles seen in previous cameos across the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and action figure releases. The steely rabbit samurai unsheathes his blade in new gameplay today, diving between dimensions to dish out justice while sharing a first glimpse at the new style of inter-dimensional battles awaiting the Turtles.

The DLC includes a new game mode, fresh original music from the soundtrack’s composer Tee Lopes, and alternative color schemes for playable fighters, all of which will be detailed at a later time. Separate from Dimension Shellshock, a second free update will be released for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge offering an additional range of color palette options.



Dimension Shellshock and the upcoming free update are made possible only by the totally tubular passion of fans and the radical reception Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has enjoyed since launch. After receiving an incredible amount of support and reviewing the community’s outpouring of wishes for the future of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Dotemu and Tribute Games were inspired to create additional content for the game.



The Dimension Shellshock DLC and upcoming update follow a previous free December release which added Custom Game options, giving fans extraordinary control over the way they kick shell through 11 mix-and-match modifiers along with retro-themed visual filters and an extra large serving of general refinements.



Nominated at The Game Awards 2022 for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, as well as for the DICE Awards’ Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game category and the BAFTA Games Awards for Family game and Multiplayer categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge immediately garnered praise upon release as a shell-kicking return to the classic TMNT universe as depicted in the 1987 cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the Turtles racing to foil the menacing Shredder’s latest scheme, with the heroes in a half shell battling the infamous villain’s forces throughout an adventure recalling TMNT’s most memorable locales and moments. The Turtles, Master Splinter, April O’Neil and Casey Jones stand as Manhattan’s gnarliest heroes, harnessing unique abilities in a modernized revitalization of the Turtles’ signature agile style of brawling combat playable in local & online co-op by up to six players.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge joins two retro gaming experts:

Dotemu, the developer and publisher known for faithful ports as well as impeccable remakes and continuations of beloved gaming series including Streets of Rage 4, the multimillion-selling hit nominated for Best Action game at The Game Awards 2020, as well as the exhilaratingly competitive Windjammers 2 and the highly lauded Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap;

Tribute Games, the studio behind retro-themed original IPs including Panzer Paladin, Flinthook and Mercenary Kings which embody the spirit of classic games in new experiences. Tribute Games is home to the key talent behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game beat-em-up and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game released for Game Boy Advance in 2007.

More Gaming: