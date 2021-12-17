Deborah Ann Woll leads Jack Black and more through D&D’s Lost Odyssey: Promised Gold

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Dec. 20 is now D20 day!

It’s almost Dec. 20 and that can only mean one thing… D20 Day is happening on Monday!

To celebrate, a brand new holiday-themed celebrity game featuring Jack Black, Michelle Rodriguez and other guests will premiere at 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday.  

DM’ed by Deborah Ann Woll, Lost Odyssey: Promised Gold will have fans catching up with the adventures of Jack Black’s Barrolo after the end of his last D&D adventure. The game will raise money for Extra Life and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The full cast list and their respective D&D characters include:

  • Deborah Ann Woll – Dungeon Master
  • Gaten Matarazzo – Meryl Stroop (Half-Elf / Ranger Monk)
  • Jack Black – Barrolo (Mountain Dwarf / Warlock Bard)
  • Janina Gavankar – Zap (Human / Bard)
  • Melissa Villaseñor – Ruby (Rock Gnome / Druid)
  • Michelle Rodriguez – Lux (Dark Elf / Rogue)
  • Reggie Watts – Bronwyn (Wood Elf / Ranger)

In addition to the celebrity game, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a free adventure on Dec. 20 for fans and families alike to come together and embark on an epic quest over the holidays. The free adventure will be available on the Essentials Kit product page and Stay and Home Play at Home hub.

Lost Odyssey: Promised Gold will stream exclusively on IGN’s TikTok channel at 10 a.m. PT on 12/20.

