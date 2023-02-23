Dead Cells’ Castlevania DLC to include playable Richter Belmont

Jayson Peters
Motion Twin and Evil Empire revealed a secret today in a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC, the latest — and largest — DLC for Dead Cells to date. The new gameplay trailer takes fans on a tour of what to expect when the update hits PC and consoles next month on March 6, and introduces a very special guest via a unique mode that will be featured in the DLC.

Check out Richter Belmont as a playable character in this all-new video released today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsAyUBexG78

Available only in a secret level located somewhere deep in the unwavering dark of Dracula’s castle, players will be able to play Richter Mode, which lets them control the age-old Castlevania protagonist for a nostalgia trip that hits harder than the Vampire Killer. Use Richter’s classic moveset inspired by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and whip the undead out of shape. 

Today’s new trailer shows off this mode in action, complete with jumping whip attacks and other classic abilities taken straight from the Castlevania franchise. For bonus nostalgia points, players will even have to destroy candles and collect hearts, which are used as ammunition for some weapons. With a boss fight against Medusa and a bevy of enemies to slay, you’ll be glad you scoured every inch of Castle Dracula. 

Today’s trailer also included a more in-depth look at the ways players will be able to slay as The Beheaded throughout Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. Showing off the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe and more in action, the animated skeletons and living suits of armor shambling through the castle’s halls don’t stand a chance. Eagle-eyed players – as well as hardcore Castlevania fans – may also recognize some familiar set pieces throughout the expansion. Be sure not to leave an inch of the castle unexplored.

Whether you’re filling the shoes of Richter or using his and Alucard’s weapons as The Beheaded, Dracula and his old pal Death won’t know what’s coming to them when Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania launches on March 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

