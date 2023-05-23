Dead Cells physical editions on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles with Return to Castlevania DLC coming this August

Evil Empire, Motion Twin and Merge Games announced brand-new physical editions of the award-winning roguelike Dead Cells today, centered around its recent major expansion, Return to Castlevania. Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, the physical editions are available for pre-order starting today, with a Standard ($44.99) and Signature ($69.99) edition. Fans of physical games can also currently back a Kickstarter for Dead Cells: The Rogue-lite Board Game. https://signatureeditiongames.com/search?type=product&options%5Bprefix%5D=last&q=dead+cells+castlevania

Outside of these brand-new physical editions of Dead Cells, an updated PlayStation 5 version of the game is also on the way. Putting to use all of the console’s features, players will feel every enemy they take down and power they use with trigger effects, custom vibrations, feedback using the DualSense’s speaker and lightbars and more. Dead Cells’ PlayStation 5 version will be available on the Playstation store and PS5 players who own the PlayStation 4 version will be able to upgrade to the new version for free. All console owners meanwhile now have access to the roguelike hit’s latest update, Clean Cut.

Watch today’s trailer for Dead Cells‘ brand-new physical editions here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j98YzAqtNII

The shiny new Dead Cells physical editions come complete with the recent and unprecedented crossover collaboration with Konami, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania and include two versions to choose from – a Standard and Signature Edition.

Coming from Merge Games, Dead Cells will see Standard retail physical versions of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania include reversible retro cover art that harkens back to the retro eras of the NES and PlayStation One, while the Signature Edition comes complete with an additional host of extras including a soundtrack CD, art book, enamel pins and more. Regardless of which version fans purchase, they’ll also get access to all of Dead Cells’ expansions, including Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls, The Queen and the Sea and a whopping 34 additional free updates – all of which provide players with creative new ways to get clobbered on runs, accessibility options, a huge variety of weapons, deadly baddies, overpowered bosses and more.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania’s Signature Edition includes the following collectable extras for flame-headed fans:

Standard copy of the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch with retro reversible cover

Signature Edition outer sleeves

Alternative disc soundtrack featuring 28 Castlevania tunes remixed in Dead Cells’ style

Four drop-dead gorgeous enamel pins

An exclusive Art Booklet filled with designs from Dracula’s Castle

Five Snapshot Photos from The Beheaded during his adventures with Alucard and Trevor Belmont

A perfectly eerie Lenticular Card of Dracula’s Castle

Four Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania postcards with signatures from the development team

A Special Edition collector’s box to keep all of your brand-new goodies in

With all of these treats for Dead Cells fans on the way, Evil Empire and Motion Twin wanted to make sure they have something new to play as soon as possible. That’s why they are happy to announce that Dead Cells’ most recent update, Clean Cut, is now available on Xbox consoles, PlayStation consoles and the Nintendo Switch, adding two new weapons and one fancy haircut to the game, along with a suite of new features and tweaks.

Providing players with a different Dead Cells experience is Dead Cells: The Rogue-lite Board Game. A cooperative, rogue-lite Metroidvania-inspired experience, players will have to carefully choose their path through unforgiving biomes and work their way through Malaise-infected enemies or die trying. Each death provides an opportunity to mutate into something far more powerful, turning the end of every adventure into the start of something greater. The Kickstarter page is live now – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scorpionmasque/dead-cells-the-rogue-lite-board-game

