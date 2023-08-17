Critical Role third-party content joins D&D digital service

The Darrington Press Critical Role roleplaying sourcebook Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn ,as well as Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount and Call of the Netherdeep, are now available on D&D Beyond.



This makes the first third-party or “partnered” content on the digital official toolset for the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, a service that D&D conglomerate Wizards of the Coast under Hasbro purchased last year from its partner Fandom.

From the frosted peaks of the Cliffkeep Mountains to the bustling metropolis of Emon, the world of Tal’Dorei beckons. It’s time to forge your own path, confront dire foes, and etch your party’s name into legend! With Tal’Dorei Reborn, you will unlock: A detailed Dungeon Master’s guide to help you run your campaigns on the continent of Tal’Dorei

9 subclasses, including the Moon Domain cleric, Circle of the Blighted druid, and more

7 feats & 5 backgrounds to immerse your character in the world of Critical Role

35+ magic items, including the legendary Vestiges of Divergence

40+ new creatures and NPCs featured in the campaigns of Critical Role