Springs Hosting

Critical Role third-party content joins D&D digital service

2 days ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

The Darrington Press Critical Role roleplaying sourcebook Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn ,as well as Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount and Call of the Netherdeep, are now available on D&D Beyond.

This makes the first third-party or “partnered” content on the digital official toolset for the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, a service that D&D conglomerate Wizards of the Coast under Hasbro purchased last year from its partner Fandom.

From the frosted peaks of the Cliffkeep Mountains to the bustling metropolis of Emon, the world of Tal’Dorei beckons. It’s time to forge your own path, confront dire foes, and etch your party’s name into legend! With Tal’Dorei Reborn, you will unlock:

  • A detailed Dungeon Master’s guide to help you run your campaigns on the continent of Tal’Dorei
  • 9 subclasses, including the Moon Domain cleric, Circle of the Blighted druid, and more
  • 7 feats & 5 backgrounds to immerse your character in the world of Critical Role
  • 35+ magic items, including the legendary Vestiges of Divergence
  • 40+ new creatures and NPCs featured in the campaigns of Critical Role

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Dungeons & Dragons: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book coming soon
Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Learn more about The Shattered Obelisk, D&D’s official return to Phandalin and beyond
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves D&D movie streaming now on Paramount+, out on disc
Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants (Dungeons & Dragons Expansion Book) D&D print book prices rise $10 with Glory of the Giants
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Watch the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast, directors play D&D together
Dungeons and Dragons cartoon D&D cartoon characters react to being movie Easter eggs

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Springs Hosting