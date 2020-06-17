Critical Role prequel comics get oversized hardcover release

Fans of the celebrated series Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins won’t want to miss this oversized hardcover collection of the Critical Role prequel from Dark Horse. Experience the stories of the adventuring party known as Vox Machina before the smash-hit show Critical Role started!

Writers Matt Mercer, Matthew Colville and Jody Houser (Stranger Things: SIX, StarCraft: Survivors), along with artist Olivia Samson, colorists Chris Northrop (Eclipse, The Reason for Dragons) and MSASSYK (Gotham Academy, Ronin Island), and letterer Ariana Maher (Prism Stalker) bring to life Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Library Edition – Series I and II Collection.

What do a flirtatious bard, a clueless barbarian, a naïve druid, a pair of stealthy twins, a holy cleric, and a vengeful gunslinger all have in common? They’re not sure either, but one day they’ll become the heroes known as Vox Machina! Follow the main characters from the smash-hit D&D series Critical Role as they team up for the first time, facing cults and curses in the revelation of their origins and the path that will lead them to glory…eventually.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Library Edition – Series I and II Collection collects Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Vol 1 and Vol 2. It will be in comic shops on Nov. 11, 2020, and in bookstores on Nov. 24, 2020. This Critical Role prequel compilation is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and your local comic shop. This 320-page oversized library edition will retail for $39.99.

Be sure to check out Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Vol. 2 trade paperback on sale Aug. 11, 2020, and available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Vol. 1 TPB is on sale now.

