Springs Hosting

Critical Role takes to the sky for a new one-shot video inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Critical Role Takes to the Sky for a New One-Shot Video Inspired by the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Tune in to Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 7 p.m. PT today for a special one-shot of tabletop RPG fun, set in the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The high-flying action in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch system may have just begun, but a different kind of Hyrule adventure is getting ready to roll … later today! Nintendo of America is teaming up with Critical Role for a special one-shot of tabletop RPG fun, set in the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Focusing on an original story scenario and characters inspired by the world of the Nintendo Switch game, the one-shot will feature Matthew Mercer – voice actor for Ganondorf, Link’s antagonist in the game – as game master and a cast consisting of Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Robbie Daymond, Emily Axford and Omar Najam. Tune in to Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 7 p.m. PT today to watch all the Hyrulian hijinks unfold!

Critical Role began as a home tabletop role-playing game in 2012 and has evolved into a multiplatform entertainment sensation dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. Now in its third campaign storyline, the show features seven voiceover actors diving into epic adventures, led by veteran voice actor and game master Matthew Mercer. You can watch Critical Role on Thursdays at 7 p.m. PT on Twitch and YouTube. For more information about Critical Role, please visit their website.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. As Link, you’ll begin your voyage on an island floating in the sky – it’s up to you to find a way down to the land of Hyrule and battle against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom. Explore, create and discover the sprawling world with Link’s new abilities in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The journey is yours to make in a world fueled by your imagination!

For additional details about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, visit https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/.

More Nintendo news:

3 Super Mario Advance games join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack lineup
Dead Cells physical editions on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles with Return to Castlevania DLC coming this August
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo’s fastest-selling Zelda game
Splatoon 3 Nintendo announces Sizzle Season 2023 in Splatoon 3
Nintendo Power podcast Nintendo Power Podcast ends after 57 episodes
Nintendo Live event Sept. 1-4 at Seattle Convention Center
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
2 Jun 23
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
3 Jun 23
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023
4 Jun 23
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix