Critical Role takes to the sky for a new one-shot video inspired by the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tune in to Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 7 p.m. PT today for a special one-shot of tabletop RPG fun, set in the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The high-flying action in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch system may have just begun, but a different kind of Hyrule adventure is getting ready to roll … later today! Nintendo of America is teaming up with Critical Role for a special one-shot of tabletop RPG fun, set in the world of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.



Focusing on an original story scenario and characters inspired by the world of the Nintendo Switch game, the one-shot will feature Matthew Mercer – voice actor for Ganondorf, Link’s antagonist in the game – as game master and a cast consisting of Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Robbie Daymond, Emily Axford and Omar Najam. Tune in to Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 7 p.m. PT today to watch all the Hyrulian hijinks unfold!



Critical Role began as a home tabletop role-playing game in 2012 and has evolved into a multiplatform entertainment sensation dedicated to storytelling, community and imagination. Now in its third campaign storyline, the show features seven voiceover actors diving into epic adventures, led by veteran voice actor and game master Matthew Mercer. You can watch Critical Role on Thursdays at 7 p.m. PT on Twitch and YouTube. For more information about Critical Role, please visit their website.



In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. As Link, you’ll begin your voyage on an island floating in the sky – it’s up to you to find a way down to the land of Hyrule and battle against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom. Explore, create and discover the sprawling world with Link’s new abilities in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The journey is yours to make in a world fueled by your imagination!



For additional details about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, visit https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/.