Photo by Sam Pak on Unsplash

The average gamers spend approximately seven hours gaming each week, according to Limelight Network’s 2019 State of Online Gaming Report. While this may not sound like a realistic figure, it is, in fact, up by nearly 20% from the previous year. There are very few passionate gamers who have not fantasized about having a fully-fitted gaming room at their disposal. Unfortunately, not everyone has the budget to build such a space. Even if you don’t have a gaming room, there are a number of things that you can focus on to ensure that every gaming experience is as enjoyable and comfortable as possible.

Ventilation and a comfortable temperature are vital

In order to make your gaming environment as comfortable as possible, you need to ensure that your gaming room has adequate ventilation. Poor ventilation can be extremely detrimental. Not only can it leave a room hot and stuffy; it can also lead to dirt and dust being accumulated in your PC or gaming console. Allowing fresh air to circulate is by far the best way to ventilate a room. This can be achieved by simply opening a window during the day, even if it is only for a few minutes while you are busy elsewhere. While your heat-inducing gaming gear might necessitate the use of a fan or air conditioner during the colder months, you might still find yourself having to contend with a frosty room during winter. Although space heaters may seem like the obvious choice to heat a room, central heating may be more viable in the long run. Gas furnaces can reduce energy expenses and are very efficient, while heat pumps can be used during winter and summer to either warm or cool a home.

Make sure the light is right

Lighting is vital if you want to create a comfortable and enjoyable gaming atmosphere. While you don’t want your gaming area to be too brightly-lit, you also don’t want to strain your eyes in complete darkness either. LED UV backlights are great to accentuate focal points within the room while also adding to the overall comfort of the area. You will also want to have regular ambient lighting installed, as UV lights may not be suitable for permanent use, especially if you do not have an entire room dedicated solely to gaming. Install lights in various parts of the room at different angles to ensure that the required spots are illuminated while others remain fairly dark.

Invest in comfortable seating

Poor seating can ruin your entire gaming experience. Not only will sitting in an uncomfortable position for a long period of time leave your muscles feeling stiff and sore, but your stress levels are also bound to increase. If you want to make the most of a gaming experience, you need a comfortable chair. A good gaming chair that supports your back and promotes good overall posture will allow you to be immersed in your favorite game for hours on end without having to constantly adjust your position. Your optimal seating choice will ultimately depend on a few things, such as the rest of your gaming setup, the frequency/length of your gaming sessions, and your budget. There are countless superb gaming chairs available on the market in every material, color and shape imaginable, so you’re sure to find one that will suit your desire and budget.

Your gaming environment can make or break your gaming experience. By making the effort to create a comfortable atmosphere, you will undoubtedly take your gaming to the next level.