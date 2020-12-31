Crash Team Racing free to test-drive for Nintendo Switch Online members

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Rev up Your Engines for Some Nitro-Fueled Fun – Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. Until Jan. 5, 2021, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to take the game for a spin for some authentic racing fun. With 40 courses, customizable vehicles, a robust set of game modes and a ton of characters to unlock, you’ll be able to have plenty of nitro-fueled adventures, with the option of local play or online multiplayer.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Upcoming video game releases:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Those Who RemainSummer 2020 TBANSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete EditionJan. 14, 2021PS4 XB1 PC NS GSBeat-em-up
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FuryFeb. 12, 2021NS3-D Platformhttps://amzn.to/3rOlAd9
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionFeb. 25, 2021NSAction
Bravely Default IIFeb. 26, 2021NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8

More Nintendo news:

Arcade Archives GRADIUS III Gradius III comes to Arcade Archives for Switch, PS4
Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! playable with Nintendo Switch Online
SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE SUMMONS SEPHIROTH AS ITS LATEST DLC FIGHTER ON DEC. 22 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate summons Sephiroth as DLC fighter
Switch Funimation Watch anime on Nintendo Switch with Funimation app
Bravely Default II New Bravely Default II demo brings bonus My Nintendo points
THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND Game Boy’s Final Fantasy Legend trilogy comes to Switch

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics