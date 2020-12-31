Crash Team Racing free to test-drive for Nintendo Switch Online members

Rev up Your Engines for Some Nitro-Fueled Fun – Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. Until Jan. 5, 2021, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to take the game for a spin for some authentic racing fun. With 40 courses, customizable vehicles, a robust set of game modes and a ton of characters to unlock, you’ll be able to have plenty of nitro-fueled adventures, with the option of local play or online multiplayer.
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
Upcoming video game releases:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Those Who Remain
|NS
|Adventure
|Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition
|Jan. 14, 2021
|PS4 XB1 PC NS GS
|Beat-em-up
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
|Feb. 12, 2021
|NS
|3-D Platform
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|Feb. 25, 2021
|NS
|Action
|Bravely Default II
|Feb. 26, 2021
|NS
|RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Spring 2021
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
