Crash Team Racing free to test-drive for Nintendo Switch Online members

Get back in the driver’s seat with Crash and friends! The full version of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members until Jan 5 at 11:59 PM PST! https://t.co/T9neO0dl4y pic.twitter.com/HNIJdg5nc7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 30, 2020

Rev up Your Engines for Some Nitro-Fueled Fun – Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. Until Jan. 5, 2021, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to take the game for a spin for some authentic racing fun. With 40 courses, customizable vehicles, a robust set of game modes and a ton of characters to unlock, you’ll be able to have plenty of nitro-fueled adventures, with the option of local play or online multiplayer.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

