CLUE Conspiracy game launches on Amazon

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Other retailers get CLUE Conspiracy Aug. 1
Get your magnifying glasses ready – a new Clue game is here!

Clue Conspiracy launched today on Amazon!

Clue Conspiracy is a secret role strategy game of shifting suspicions! As a guest at the luxurious Black Adder Resort, you discover that someone wants to murder its manager, Mr. Coral. A series of deadly traps have been planted all over the resort – and someone is armed!

In this game of deception and deduction, players play as CLUE characters and take on secret roles on opposing teams where you have to find the murderer before it’s too late, or work to dispose of Mr. Coral! This game makes a perfect gift for fans of true crime podcasts or murder mysteries.

You can purchase the new Clue Conspiracy board game starting today at Amazon and on Aug. 1 at most major retailers.

