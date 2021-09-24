Classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Bioware’s beloved d20-based, action-adventure roleplaying game, is already getting the remake treatment from Aspyr. Now the company is bringing the original version of the game, already available on many platforms, to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11, 2021. Pre-orders are now available.
More video game news:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys
|NS
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|Summer 2021
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Project Triangle Strategy
|2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Spring 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
