Classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Bioware’s beloved d20-based, action-adventure roleplaying game, is already getting the remake treatment from Aspyr. Now the company is bringing the original version of the game, already available on many platforms, to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 11, 2021. Pre-orders are now available.

Prepare yourself: KOTOR is actually being remade
Get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I & II for 75% off

More video game news:

Castlevania Advance Collection Castlevania Advance Collection is real, and out now for Nintendo Switch …
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Genesis wireless controller Nintendo Switch Online getting new member level with N64, SEGA Genesis games (and controllers)
dungeon geomorphs D&D dungeon geomorphs are back in DM Screen: Dungeon Kit
The game exceeds in style points from cyberpunk-esque levels to neon enemy damage markers. Stay for the stunts with ‘Severed Steel’
Knights of the Old Republic KOTOR remake Prepare yourself: KOTOR is actually being remade
PlayStation Is gaming as a couple really a good idea?
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall GuysSummer 2021 ???NSBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Project Triangle Strategy2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics