WotC: 3 classic D&D settings in the works for next 2 years

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Get ready for the long-awaited return of several classic Dungeons & Dragons settings.
The overlords of the venerable Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game promise that big things are in the works over the next couple of years, including some classic fantasy RPG worlds that fans have been asking them to revisit.

During a stream to cap off the weekend’s D&D Celebration on Sunday that largely marked the recent release of the Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden adventure set in the Forgotten Realms world, Wizards of the Coast’s D&D executive producer Ray Winninger said at least three more classic Dungeons & Dragons settings are coming back in some form in the next couple of years. He said a number of upcoming products will resemble the format of sourcebooks like the recent Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, which brought the world of the popular Critical Role streaming game to life at gaming tables.

Without getting more specific, D&D publishing and licensing brand manager and 25-year company veteran Liz Schuh said other products will push the boundaries of what it means to be a D&D release, and not necessarily always take the form of a traditional RPG book.

Winninger and Schuh added that there would be more collaboration with Wizards’ other major brand, the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, beyond the sourcebooks that have already been released (Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica, Mythic Odysseys of Theros and several free PDFs) and the upcoming D&D-themed 2021 Magic expansion that was recently announced.

But it’s classic Dungeons & Dragons settings — worlds like Dragonlance, Greyhaw, Spelljammer, Dark Sun, Planescape (in no particular order) — that the fans have been clamoring for. Fifth Edition D&D has been very Forgotten Realms-heavy, with a dash of Greyhawk and a more substantial helping of Eberron and Ravenloft here and there (and many lines between worlds blurred).

Which new or old RPG worlds do you hope to see in the next few years of D&D releases?

Tags
