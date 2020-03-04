Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night made its debut on mobile devices in a surprise announcement today, March 4, 2020 — just one day before the third season of the Netflix animated series Castlevania premiered.
The game, a “Metroidvania” fundamental, is now available for iOS and Android devices:
