Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile

Gaming
Jayson Peters33Leave a Comment on Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night made its debut on mobile devices in a surprise announcement today, March 4, 2020 — just one day before the third season of the Netflix animated series Castlevania premiered.

The game, a “Metroidvania” fundamental, is now available for iOS and Android devices:

