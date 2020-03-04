Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night made its debut on mobile devices in a surprise announcement today, March 4, 2020 — just one day before the third season of the Netflix animated series Castlevania premiered.

The game, a “Metroidvania” fundamental, is now available for iOS and Android devices:

Surprise! With Castlevania Season 3 dropping on @netflix we felt the world needed more #Castlevania & Alucard! #Castlevania Symphony of the Night is now available on mobile!



iOS: https://t.co/hlKxVeEeyF

Android: https://t.co/VCBxHXkVAo pic.twitter.com/jH3RLkaAuB — Konami (@Konami) March 4, 2020

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.