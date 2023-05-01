Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer free trial and savings for Nintendo Switch Online members

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Symphony of the Mask - Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo Switch Online members can now download and try the full Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda game at no additional cost until May 7 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

As an added bonus, you can also purchase Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda and related DLC for 50% off through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points by participating in this Game Trial. Learn more by clicking the Nintendo Switch Online icon on HOME of your Nintendo Switch system.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

