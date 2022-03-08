Itchio ‘Bundle for Ukraine’ offers tons of games for charity support

Wandersong. Image courtesy of Playstation.

As the conflict rages within Ukraine, many groups are finding ways they can support Ukrainians: including gamers. Developer Necrosoft coordinated a mass game Bundle for Ukraine for sale with all proceeds going directly to Ukrainian charities.

The bundle boasts around 1,000 items ranging from tabletop RPG modules to games and more. Some of the videogames for the bundle include Wandersong, Towerfall Ascension, Superhot, Celeste, and many more. Donors can buy all of them for a $10 base price, but are encouraged to contribute higher if they are able.

The proceeds of the mass bundle will be evenly split between two charities. One is International Medical Corps, which is reportedly providing medical aid to the area, and the other is Voices of Children, an organization dedicated to assisting children within Ukraine in getting psychological help to cope with the conflict.

At the time of writing, the bundle has already amassed over $1 million in donations, with a goal of $2 million USD. The bundle will be held for sale until March 17, 2022.