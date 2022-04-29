Bugsnax comes to Nintendo Switch

Take a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles and her followers scattered across the island alone … and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax, and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|April 29, 2022
|NS
|Sports
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|NS
|Shooter
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure