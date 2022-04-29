Bugsnax comes to Nintendo Switch

Take a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles and her followers scattered across the island alone … and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax, and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedApril 20, 2022NSAction-adventure
Nintendo Switch SportsApril 29, 2022NSSports
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3summer Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure

