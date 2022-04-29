Bugsnax comes to Nintendo Switch

Take a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug, half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles and her followers scattered across the island alone … and hungry! It’s up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax, and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?

Title Release date System(s) Genre Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch) Summer 2021 ??? NS XB1 XBSX Battle royale platformer Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Star Wars: The Force Unleashed April 20, 2022 NS Action-adventure Nintendo Switch Sports April 29, 2022 NS Sports Xenoblade Chronicles 3 July 29, 2022 NS RPG Saints Row Aug. 23, 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC Action-adventure Splatoon 3 summer Sept. 19, 2022 NS Shooter Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2023 NS RPG/Action-adventure