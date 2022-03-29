Nintendo finally admits Breath of the Wild sequel won’t drop in 2022

Despite high hopes, Nintendo’s sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won’t be coming to the Switch system this year:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|April 29, 2022
|NS
|Sports
|Splatoon 3
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure