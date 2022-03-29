Nintendo finally admits Breath of the Wild sequel won’t drop in 2022

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Despite high hopes, Nintendo’s sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won’t be coming to the Switch system this year:

Video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring April 5, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8
Star Wars: The Force UnleashedApril 20, 2022NSAction-adventure
Nintendo Switch SportsApril 29, 2022NSSports
Splatoon 3Summer 2022NSShooter
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure

