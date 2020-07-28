Gaming Sci-Fi/Fantasy Technology

Bobby Moynihan, Debra Wilson cast in ‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ VR

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
DriveThruRPG.com
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
Springs Hosting
Samurai Comics
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

It may be even harder right now to visit Galaxy’s Edge at the U.S. Disney parks, but a virtual reality experience still planned for release this year will make it a little easier to explore the Star Wars world on planet Batuu.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge is still set to be released this year for Oculus Quest, and there are a few more details now — including some casting news. In a new video, the ILMxLAB creative team revealed that actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Star Wars Resistance, DuckTales) will star as Seezelslak, an Azumel bartender with a penchant for storytelling who is central to the story. Debra Wilson (Mad TV, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) will also join the cast as Tara Rashin, a power-hungry pirate who leads a cell of Guavian Death Gang operatives on Batuu.

“Star Wars Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge is a dream project for all of us at ILMxLAB.  Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson are really bringing these characters to life with great passion,” said Jose Perez III, director. “Building off of the groundbreaking work for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, our team is working tirelessly to expand the story of Black Spire Outpost. We are excited for fans to have the opportunity to battle evil space pirates, explore Batuu, engage with iconic characters, or just hang out in Seezelslak’s cantina and play a relaxing game of Repulsor Darts.”

Batuu comes to virtual reality in Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge

In Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, fans play a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack. In typical Star Wars fashion, they’ll quickly get swept up into a grand adventure on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. Players can converse with Seezelslak in his cantina and be transported to other places and times in the Star Wars galaxy through his legendary tales. They can also receive important missions to complete in the wilds of Batuu, encountering new and iconic characters along the way, like the pirate Tara Rashin.

“We’re thrilled to get a chance to expand upon the story of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and bring Batuu home in a whole new way,” said Alyssa Finley, senior producer. “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge is being crafted from the ground up to harness the unique power of virtual reality storytelling. For Star Wars fans, there’s nothing like meeting new and iconic characters face to face, and embarking on exciting adventures through the wilds of Batuu.”

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge will launch later this year on Oculus Quest. Other details about release timing and pricing will be announced at a later date, ILMxLAB said.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+. Clone Wars’ ‘Bad Batch’ unit getting animated Star Wars spinoff in 2021 on Disney+
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark Upcoming Clone Wars anthology is mostly TV episode retellings
‘Solo’ joins Star Wars movie library on Disney+
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Start your pod engines! Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release is finally here
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga New Star Wars LEGO sets will interact with Skywalker Saga video game
Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 Day 2 Star Wars Celebration Anaheim rescheduled for 2022
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Storytellers Vault

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting