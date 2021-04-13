Blue Nintendo Switch Lite coming May 21

Jayson Peters
On May 21, a Nintendo Switch Lite system is launching with a new blue color.

The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be available for a suggested retail price of $199.99.

“By expanding the existing range of color options for the system, which includes coral, yellow, gray and turquoise, the blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play,” Nintendo of America said in a statement.

“Nintendo Switch Lite is designed for handheld play, making it easy to bring the wide library of Nintendo Switch games with you and transform any of life’s moments into a grand adventure. As a dedicated handheld gaming device, Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller and lighter than the Nintendo Switch. It’s compatible with all the games in the Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode.”

The upcoming humorous adventure game Miitopia also launches separately on May 21, the same day as the debut of the blue Nintendo Switch Lite. In Miitopia, you can star in a hilarious adventure alongside your family and friends. Cast anyone you choose on a comedy-filled quest to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord. If you’re looking for more new games to add to your library, the New Pokémon Snap game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on April 30. New Pokémon Snap lets you explore unknown islands to snap in-game photos of wild Pokémon. Seek out Pokémon in their natural environments as you venture through diverse landscapes, including dense jungles and vast deserts, to uncover the mystery behind the Illumina phenomenon.

