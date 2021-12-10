Nintendo releasing N64’s Banjo-Kazooie on Switch in January 2022

The Nintendo 64 3-D platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch for members of the Plus Expansion Pack in January:
Banjo-Kazooie joins the N64’s original Paper Mario and a host of other N64 and SEGA Genesis titles available through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership upgrade.
More Nintendo news:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Spring 2022
|NS
|3-D platformer
|March 4, 2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Spring 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure