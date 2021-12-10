Nintendo releasing N64’s Banjo-Kazooie on Switch in January 2022

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The Nintendo 64 3-D platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch for members of the Plus Expansion Pack in January:

Banjo-Kazooie joins the N64’s original Paper Mario and a host of other N64 and SEGA Genesis titles available through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership upgrade.

More Nintendo news:

Link's Awakening Score limited-time offers on a variety of Nintendo Switch games
Paper Mario N64’s 1st Paper Mario comes to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on Nintendo Switch
Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (Wii U virtual console image via Nintendo UK) Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, revisited
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was being demonstrated on the tournament floor. Nintendo partners with Panda Global for Super Smash Bros. tournaments in 2022
Legend of Zelda Game and Watch Explore gaming history today with Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)Summer 2021 ???NS XB1 XBSXBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Kirby and the Forgotten LandSpring 2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics