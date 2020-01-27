Atari announced plans today to build video game-themed “Atari Hotels” in the United States, starting with a location breaking ground in Phoenix, Arizona, in mid-2020.

“Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

Atari Hotels, partnering with “innovation and strategy agency GSD Group,” will include immersive experiences for all ages and gaming abilities, including virtual and augmented reality technology, and select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events, the company said.

Atari Hotels concept rendering

“When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for,” said GSD partner Napoleon Smith III.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona,” said GSD founder Shelly Murphy.

The press release said that following Phoenix, additional initial hotels would be planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.

