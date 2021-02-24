Aspyr bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando to Switch, PS4

16 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Aspyr today announced the return of a Star Wars classic – Star Wars: Republic Commando, the fan-favorite, first-person tactical shooter where players lead a team of clone commandos as they battle through increasingly difficult missions that take place throughout the legendary Clone Wars.

The game, brought back as a single-player experience with modernized controls, arrives for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 6 for $14.99.

“Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game. We’re honored to be able work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history,” said Ted Staloch, Aspyr co-founder.

Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.

Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.

The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

Pre-orders start today for Nintendo Switch on the eShopStar WarsRepublic Commando launches April 6 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Select video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Those Who RemainSummer 2020 TBANSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionFeb. 25, 2021NSAction
Bravely Default IIFeb. 26, 2021NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for NeighborvilleMarch 19, 2021NSShooter
Star Wars: Republic CommandoApril 6, 2021PS4 NXTactical first-person shooter
New Pokemon SnapApril 30, 2021NSFP/simhttps://amzn.to/3bI7q7w
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing HeirMay 14NSMystery
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands BehindMay 14NSMystery
MiitopiaMay 21NSRPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaSpring 2021PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Legend of ManaJune 24, 2021NSRPG
Mario Golf: Super RushJune 25, 2021NSSports
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HDJuly 16, 2021NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/2ZC64Uw
No More Heroes IIIAug. 27, 2021NSFighting
Fall GuysSummer 2021NSBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Project Triangle Strategy2022NSTactical RPG

More video game news:

Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft coming May 18 for D&D game
Splatoon 3 Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch this summer, Splatoon 3 in 2022
Fire ’n Ice Solomon’s Key NES sequel, 3 Super NES games join Nintendo Switch Online’s classic game library
The One Ring Roleplaying Game The One Ring RPG 2nd edition Kickstarter funds in 4 minutes
Sonic Mania Green Hill Zone Concept Design LEGO bringing Sonic fan creation to life
‘Make or break’ Nintendo Switch surpasses 3DS sales

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics