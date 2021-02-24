Aspyr bringing Star Wars: Republic Commando to Switch, PS4

Aspyr today announced the return of a Star Wars classic – Star Wars: Republic Commando, the fan-favorite, first-person tactical shooter where players lead a team of clone commandos as they battle through increasingly difficult missions that take place throughout the legendary Clone Wars.

The game, brought back as a single-player experience with modernized controls, arrives for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 6 for $14.99.

“Since its original launch in 2005, Republic Commando continues to be a fan-favorite Star Wars game. We’re honored to be able work with Lucasfilm Games to bring back this beloved moment in franchise history,” said Ted Staloch, Aspyr co-founder.

Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back! Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. Relive the legendary campaign.



Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.



Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.



The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

Pre-orders start today for Nintendo Switch on the eShop. Star Wars: Republic Commando launches April 6 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

