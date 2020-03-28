ARMS free trial available now on Nintendo Switch Online

It’s time to get armed for battle! Announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct Mini, Nintendo threw a curveball to Nintendo Switch Online members with the offer of a fully playable version of the game ARMS for a limited time. ARMS came out in 2017, but with a character from the game coming to Smash Ultimate this summer, perhaps it’s time to visit (or revisit) this bizarre arena title.

On the surface, Arms sort of reminds me of one of my favorite Nintendo IPs, Punch-Out — even if it is an entirely different game with completely different mechanics. While Punch-Out only received a few installments — the arcade (which you can get on the Nintendo Switch eShop), the NES, the SNES, and the Wii — the series is worth playing anytime. ARMS is a completely different experience, featuring a variety of cool characters with extendable arms and multiple play modes. Arms can be customized to suit your own experience as you battle your way through the entire roster of superstars. It sounds like fun, so I decided to check it out.

Though the game normally retails for $59.99, Nintendo Switch Online members can download a special trial version that unlocks the entire game. The game trial period runs from March 26 through April 6, 2020. That’s plenty of time to beat the game with every character, right?

There are a few other perks to trying the game out. Per Nintendo:

By downloading the game, you’ll not only have access to the full roster of characters, but also be able to compete in the ARMS North American Online Open April 2020 tournament! The event will start on April 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific. At the end of the tournament, the top eight players will earn 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points!

Will you be downloading the trial version of ARMS and/or participate in the tournament? I think I will. I suck at video games, though, so it will be interesting to see how I do with this one.

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

