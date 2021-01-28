Arcade Archives brings back Halley’s Comet

Arcade Archives HALLEY'S COMET
The classic arcade vertically scrolling shooter Halley’s Comet is now available to play on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 as part of the Arcade Archives series.

“HALLEY’S COMET” is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1986.
Take control of your ship to defeat the enemies from Halley’s Comet, and save the planets of the Solar System.
Destroy space rocks to collect parts to power up your ship. Skillfully navigate the stage to become stronger while stopping the enemy.

Title: Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET
Platform: Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation®4
Price: $7.99
Players: 1-2
Release Date: January 28th, 2021
Official Website: http://www.hamster.co.jp/american_hamster/arcadearchives/

The “Arcade Archives” series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores.

