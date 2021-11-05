Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s paid DLC brings Happy Home Paradise in addition to final free update

3 hours ago
Nerdvana
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will be available on Nov. 5.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will be available on Nov. 5.

A free update today, available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, will bring new additions and options to the game. These include characters from the Animal Crossing series, such as Brewster, who will open the Roost café on the second floor of the museum, and the sea shanty singing Kapp’n, who will take you to different islands with his boat. There will also be newly opened shops in the plaza on Harv’s Island, including Katrina’s fortune-telling shop.

With this new update you’ll be able to enjoy abilities such as cooking and growing vegetables, along with a host of other customizations and features. Gyroids can now be dug up from the ground, and as Resident Representative, you can even establish ordinances that reduce the rate at which weeds grow or make all the residents get up early in the morning. There have never been more options to help you adjust the island to fit your lifestyle, and all of these updates will be available free of charge!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons expands Nov. 5 with one more free update and paid DLC

In addition to this free update, today can be the auspicious beginning of your new in-game vocation as a vacation home designer with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. In this paid DLC, join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team as you travel to a chain of charming islands in an archipelago where you can design the dream vacation homes of your clients, decorate island facilities – like a school and a restaurant – and discover new ways to create and personalize.

Techniques and items you’ve obtained through your work on the Paradise Planning team can even be used on your home island. With clients eager to enjoy your design inspirations, including your main island residents, the chance to create dream vacation homes offers new experiences to discover! Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise can be purchased beginning today for a one-time fee of $24.99 in Nintendo eShop, at participating retailers, at Nintendo.com or enjoyed as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan for no additional cost.

But that’s not all! Also available on Nov. 5, new Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards will launch in select stores, bringing an additional variety of characters to the amiibo cards lineup. Each individual amiibo card pack will be available for purchase separately at a suggested retail price of $5.99 and will include six cards in each pack. You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Series 5 will encompass a selection of 48 characters total, including new characters and characters never before seen in amiibo card form.

Enter the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cozy Winter sweepstakes for a chance to win cute and cuddly prizes that may inspire you to turn up the heat on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons gameplay! Prizes include a Mink Sherpa plush blanket and a Monopoly Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Board Game. Check out the full details at https://my.nintendo.com/news/5af0557dd894a076.

