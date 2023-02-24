A truly magical Kickstarter found in Aether: Wizard Life

Inspired by the daily-life coziness of Stardew Valley and the action-adventure of Hollow Knight, Aether puts you in a mysterious and artistic 2-D world.

Indie studio Vonder Games hopes to bring more magic into your life with their new game Aether: Wizard Life, now funding on Kickstarter through March 9. Aether joins a plethora of other amazing witch/wizard indie offerings, like Wilde Flowers, Witchbrook, Kitori Academy, Potion Permit, Little Witch in the Woods and more!

In Aether, you play an Academy-graduate wizard, going to work for the Ministry of Magic in the Starfall Kingdom. You’re also granted a tower on a secluded island as your new home; not bad for your first “apartment” in your wizard life.

Some game highlights I’m excited about:

Character customization! Tailor your newbie wizard to your heart’s desire.

Magic! You're able to create your own unique spell combo from more than 24 types of magic and 50+ spells.

Home customization! You're able to furnish your tower into the tower-cottage-witchy-core home of your dreams.

Romance! As you meet and befriend Starfall residents, some will naturally be drawn more closer to you.

Crafting! Well, crafting on top of planting, brewing, fishing and cooking.

Combat! There are plenty of evil monsters to fight in your exploration around Starfall.

Controller support! Listen, sometimes we need a break from mouse and keyboard. Controller support is a fabulous feature!

There’s plenty more to do in your day-to-day as you help your fellow townspeople and serve your kingdom. One thing that I appreciate is that even with the game’s whimsical charm, the creators are surprisingly earnest about what attracts us to slice-of-life simulators.

This game is, in a sense, a reflective memoir of our life as a working adult. We didn’t look at the working life through rose-tinted glasses but were naïve still. Now, the glasses shattered; we learned that life is never that easy. Everyone, or the majority at least, has to go through the same story. It’s a collective experience. We can’t avoid it, nor can our children who will one day grow up and join the fray. This is the story of all the workers and their working life. We tell our and their story through the magical world we named “Aether”. Aether: Wizard Life Kickstarter page

I highly recommend looking at the depth of information available on the Aether: Wizard Life Kickstarter page. You can also join the conversation on Discord, follow their Facebook and Twitter, and wishlist the game on Steam.

While the game has funded and will be released, supporting the campaign will unlock stretch goals (such as mini-games, companion pets, and console ports) and supporting the project on social channels will unlock game content (cosmetics, creatures, add-ons, etc.).

Campaign tiers that include a game download start at about $23 USD.

