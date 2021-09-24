Actraiser Renaissance resurrects Super Nintendo classic action world-building sim

One of the true surprises to drop in Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation was a re-release of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System game Actraiser, reborn as Actraiser Renaissance with enhanced graphics and music plus new stages and boss battles.
The classic Super NES game Actraiser returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in HD! In Actraiser Renaissance, strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management.
Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await.
