Actraiser Renaissance resurrects Super Nintendo classic action world-building sim

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

One of the true surprises to drop in Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation was a re-release of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System game Actraiser, reborn as Actraiser Renaissance with enhanced graphics and music plus new stages and boss battles.

The classic Super NES game Actraiser returns on the Nintendo Switch system, now remastered in HD! In Actraiser Renaissance, strike down monsters in the side-scrolling action phase, Realm Acts, and cultivate lands in the world-building creation phase, Realm Management.

Enjoy the much-loved original score and a rearranged soundtrack featuring new music. New stages and boss battles also await.

More Nintendo news:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch The Super Mario Bros. movie has a cast and release ate (and what a cast …)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic coming to Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack SEGA Genesis wireless controller Nintendo Switch Online getting new member level with N64, SEGA Genesis games (and controllers)
Metroid Dread Metroid Dread trailer hints at (spoiler) returning …
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga delayed again to spring 2022
Super NES Nintendo Switch Claymates, Jelly Boy, Bombuzal join Super NES library on Nintendo Switch
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Fall GuysSummer 2021 ???NSBattle royale platformer
Outer WildsSummer 2021NSAction-adventure
Metroid DreadOct. 8, 2021NS2-D action/adventure/exploration
Mario Party SuperstarsOct. 29, 2021NSPuzzle/minigame
Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicNov. 11, 2021NSAction RPG
Splatoon 32022NSShooter
Kirby and the Forgotten LandSpring 2022NS3-D platformer
Project Triangle StrategyMarch 4, 2022NSTactical RPG
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics