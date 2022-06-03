5 Things We’re Excited for from PlayStation’s State of Play

Annapurna finally announced the release date for ‘Stray’ during the State of Play.

PlayStation’s State of Play is a digital event where several games and studios are spotlighted. This years’ proved to be full of exciting announcements, with some landing far more quickly than expected.

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ trailer with a 2023 release date

Final Fantasy XVI has long been in the works but very little has been seen or heard of it. Director Yoshida Naoki made a brief video appearance sharing news that the game was close to finishing development (the further info revealing that the game is playable start to finish). The trailer was then broadcast, giving gamers a bombastic look at the newest entry. The trailer shared looks at summon fights, new characters, combat, and soaring music with a release window of Summer 2023.

‘Street Fighter 6’ looks so fresh and so clean

Capcom came out swinging for the State of Play, chief among their announcements was the Street Fighter 6 trailer being dropped. The latest entry showed off a sort of exploration mode, new characters, and a fresh spin on the art style. The video focused mostly on cinematics and environment, but did give a piece of key information that the game would be coming out next year.

‘Stray’ releasing July 19

The adventures of a stray kitten with a backpack traipsing around a cyberpunk looking city charmed gamers to no end last year. This year Annapurna confirmed that the game would be releasing sooner than expected, and on Playstation Plus. Stray will be released on PLaystation 4 and 5 on July 19th. It will also be featured as a bonus game for Playstation Plus Extra and Premium tier members.

More Indie love for Playstation

Sure there were the likes of Marvel’s Spiderman getting a PC release, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of room for several indie titles to share the stage. Among the announcements was that adventure game with adorable fox, Tunic, would be making its Playstation 4 and 5 debut on September 27. A gorgeous and serene looking tale Season: a Letter to the Future would be making a splash this Fall on Playstation 4 and 5 (give the trailer a look above!). For fans of weaponry and rollerskates, the two are combined in Rollerdrome, slated to come out for PS4 and PS5 this August.

‘Callisto Protocol’ looks terrifying in all the right ways

Caution: above trailer may contain images some viewers find disturbing.

If gamers enjoyed Dead Space, they are sure to enjoy the upcoming Callisto Protocol from the same creator. The trailer reveals a prisoner fighting to survive against mutated creatures in a space prison. The game stirs the same terrifying imagery it’s spiritual predecessor is known for, but looks to have a few twists of its own. Callisto Protocol is slated for release on December 2nd for the Playstation 4 and 5.

For more details on all the announcements, please see the official Playstation blog post.

