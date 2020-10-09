With something for all interests and ages, treat the Dungeons & Dragons fan in your life to something special — be it an epic journey of game play around the table, décor to spruce up your home, or super stylish apparel, accessories and jewelry. There’s even a new cookbook for adventurous chefs!

Check out some 2020 holiday gift ideas for your D&D party members:





Over 200mm long, the Chardalyn Dragon is an excellent addition to any miniatures collection and to your adventure in Icewind Dale! The Chardalyn is an incredibly powerful foe, tearing its enemies with its jaws and claws. Where to Buy: Amazon, Atomic Empire, Gamers Grove, Halycon Games, WizKids

Price: $79.99

Available Now

Unearth the terror of Ravenloft one more time with Curse of Strahd Revamped – a collector’s edition boxed set dripping with gothic terror packaged in a coffin-shaped box. It provides everything a Dungeon Master needs to stage chilling and thrilling scenes starring the vampire villain Count Strahd von Zarovich. Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store Price: $99.99

Available: Oct. 20, 2020

Discover a magical mixture of new rules options and subclasses for the world’s greatest roleplaying game with Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Alt Cover: An alternative art cover with a distinctive design is available exclusively in game stores. Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store Price: $49.95

Available: Nov. 17, 2020

Alternate cover by Wylie Beckert only available through local game stores Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything brews up new D&D rules

This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures in the wilderness. Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store

Price: $24.99

Available: Nov. 17, 2020

Packaged in a super-handy case, the Core Rule Book Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks and a Dungeon Master’s Screen – everything you need to create and play adventures of your own. Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, local game store

Price: $169.95

Available Now

An introductory product meant to bring D&D to those interested in jumping into a fantasy story. A newly designed rulebook on-boards players by teaching them how to make characters, and the included adventured called “Dragon of Icespire Peak,” introduces a new 1-on-1 rules variant. Where to Buy: Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Fantasy Grounds, Steam, Roll20, local game store

Price: $24.99

Available Now

A fun easy-to-learn, and fast-paced card game that will test players’ fates and status. One round you’re polishing your royal crown, and the next you’re whacking rats in a filthy alley. Perfect for ages 8 and up and up to 8 players – it’s a gloat-filled, winner-take-all contest. Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store

Price: $14.99

Available: Nov. 17, 2020





Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness is an easy-to-learn, family-friendly, D&D card game where you play as one of six epic D&D monsters, each with their own way to charm, crush, disintegrate, and devour their foes. Play with up to 6 players. Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store

Price: $24.99

Available Now

Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and discover your path to adventure with these illustrated, introductory guides for new adventurers. This collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales. Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local game store

Price: $32.99

Available Now

Endless Quest books

With an interior laptop pocket, this cool backpack is made of polyester material, has adjustable straps and is officially licensed and 100% authentic. Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $59.99

Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 – 3D Foam Clip on Bag

The perfect stocking stuffer! Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 blind bag collection is packed with the nostalgic fun of the tabletop RPG’s cartoon from the 1980’s. With each purchase, receive one blind bag containing a character bag clip from the series. Try to collect them all! Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)

Available: November 2020

This cookbook invites fantasy lovers to learn about their favorite fictional cultures through their unique cuisines and lifestyles. Prepare dishes delicate enough to dine like elves and their drow cousins or hearty enough to feast like a dwarven clan or a boisterous orcish horde. Where to Buy: Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, local game store

Price: $35

Available: Oct. 27, 2020

There must be a Mind Flayer around because we can’t get these officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons t-shirts out of our head! Roll the dice and get ready for an adventure with a D&D tee that celebrates the popular role-playing game with styles that show off monsters, character classes, and classic logos. Where to Buy: Amazon, FifthSun.com

Price: Starting at $20

Available Now

This 80sTees.com exclusive Dungeons & Dragons t-shirt features the heroic children from the realm and their evil five-headed dragon enemy. For those who know, this throwback T-shirt will bring back memories of Saturday mornings. Where to Buy: 80stee.com

Price: $38.22

Available Now

A stunning Dragon Ampersand logo necklace, hand crafted in England from antiqued pewter. Packaged in a Dungeons & Dragons branded black velvet drawstring pouch. Where to Buy: Alchemy of England

Price: $29

Available Now

Keep any lose coins and tokens in one place! You may even be able to fit some dice, too. This burgundy faux leather coin purse features a figural design of a d20 die from Dungeons & Dragons. Where to Buy: HotTopic

Price: $10.32

Available Now

You’ll never have rainy day blues with this fun umbrella! Where to Buy: Amazon

Price: $32.99

Available Now

D&D Dice Umbrella

D&D Sock Dice Gift Set

Show your fandom on your feet! From pajama holiday parties to cozy nights in with the family – these socks are a conversation starter. Where to Buy: Amazon.com (Coming Soon)

Price: $26

Available: November 2020

This color changing mood light changes from white – yellow – orange – lilac – turquoise and will set the scene for your next game night. Where to Buy: Amazon.com

Price: $34.99

Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons D20 Color Changing Light

The Tankard mug can hold 16 fluid oz. of your favorite brew and has one key distinguishing feature – a face with a stern expression carved into it. Cheers! Where to Buy: GameStop

Price: $29.99

Available: Nov. 10, 2020

Drink up, this Mind Flayer goblet can hold 6.8 fluid oz! Mind Flayers are psionic tyrants, slavers, interdimensional voyagers, and insidious masterminds that harvest entire races for their own twisted ends. Where to Buy: GameStop

Price: $29.99

Available: Nov. 10, 2020

The Drizzt Do’Urden statue depicted in the Forgotten Realms setting from the Dungeons & Dragons The Companions book by R.A Salvatore. Drizzt has forsaken both the evil ways of his people and their home in the Underdark, to then become the legendary hero of the North, wielding his famous scimitar swords Icingdeath and Twinkle. Where to Buy: GameStop

Price: $59.99

Available: Nov. 18, 2020

Trust this multipurpose journal to stow all your ideas, notes, and to-dos. Highly customizable with five pieces of stunning full-color artwork, The Book of Holding is ideal for capturing character sketches, formulating campaigns, or organizing your everyday thoughts. Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local game store

Price: $19.99

Available Now

Get cozy with this D&D blanket, designed in the shape of a heptagon with the D20 pattern on the blanket in bright red. Where to Buy: Amazon.com (Coming Soon)

Price: $39.99

Available: November 2020



The D&D Home Goods Collection

Update the look and feel of any bed, couch or lounge area with this new home collection for Dungeons & Dragons. Featuring fun novelty throw pillows, pillowcases, hampers and throws. Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)

Price: Starting at $9.99

Available: November 2020





