2 hours ago
Nerdvana
With something for all interests and ages, treat the Dungeons & Dragons fan in your life to something special — be it an epic journey of game play around the table, décor to spruce up your home, or super stylish apparel, accessories and jewelry. There’s even a new cookbook for adventurous chefs!

Check out some 2020 holiday gift ideas for your D&D party members:

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden

ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDENDICE & MISCELLANY

The newest D&D adventure is a tale of dark terror that revisits the forlorn civilization known as Ten-Towns and sheds light on the many bone-chilling locations that surround these frontier settlements. For a dice set that’ll really bring the heat, try Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany ($29.99; sold separately, pictured). Alt Cover: An alternative art cover with a distinctive design is available exclusively in game stores.

Where to Buy:  AmazonBarnes & NobleD&D BeyondRoll20Fantasy Groundslocal game store
Price: $29.99 – $49.95
Available Now 

Chilling charm: Creative creatures are snow joke in Icewind Dale adventure
D&D adventure Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden released Sept. 15, 2020

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Chardalyn Dragon (WIZKIDS)

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Chardalyn Dragon (WIZKIDS)

Over 200mm long, the Chardalyn Dragon is an excellent addition to any miniatures collection and to your adventure in Icewind Dale! The Chardalyn is an incredibly powerful foe, tearing its enemies with its jaws and claws.

Where to Buy: AmazonAtomic EmpireGamers GroveHalycon GamesWizKids
Price: $79.99
Available Now

Curse of Strahd Revamped

Curse of Strahd Revamped

Unearth the terror of Ravenloft one more time with Curse of Strahd Revamped – a collector’s edition boxed set dripping with gothic terror packaged in a coffin-shaped box. It provides everything a Dungeon Master needs to stage chilling and thrilling scenes starring the vampire villain Count Strahd von Zarovich.

Where to Buy: Amazonlocal game store

Price: $99.99
Available: Oct. 20, 2020 

D&D revamping Curse of Strahd adventure with deluxe boxed edition
Curse of Strahd Revamped

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything

Discover a magical mixture of new rules options and subclasses for the world’s greatest roleplaying game with Tasha’s Cauldron of EverythingAlt Cover: An alternative art cover with a distinctive design is available exclusively in game stores.

Where to Buy: Amazonlocal game store

Price: $49.95
Available: Nov. 17, 2020

Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything
Alternate cover by Wylie Beckert only available through local game stores
Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything brews up new D&D rules

Dungeon Master’s Screen: Wilderness Kit

Dungeon Master's Screen Wilderness Kit

This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures in the wilderness.

Where to Buy: Amazonlocal game store
Price: $24.99
Available: Nov. 17, 2020 

Core Rule Book Gift Set

D&D Core Rule Book Gift Set

Packaged in a super-handy case, the Core Rule Book Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks and a Dungeon Master’s Screen – everything you need to create and play adventures of your own.

Where to Buy: AmazonBarnes & NobleBooks-A-MillionTargetlocal game store
Price: $169.95
Available Now

D&D Essentials Kit

D&D Essentials Kit

An introductory product meant to bring D&D to those interested in jumping into a fantasy story. A newly designed rulebook on-boards players by teaching them how to make characters, and the included adventured called “Dragon of Icespire Peak,” introduces a new 1-on-1 rules variant.

Where to Buy: AmazonTargetBarnes & NobleFantasy GroundsSteamRoll20local game store
Price: $24.99 
Available Now

Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit
D&D Essentials Kit an evolution and expansion of 5E Starter Set – not necessarily a replacement

The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons

The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons

A fun easy-to-learn, and fast-paced card game that will test players’ fates and status. One round you’re polishing your royal crown, and the next you’re whacking rats in a filthy alley. Perfect for ages 8 and up and up to 8 players – it’s a gloat-filled, winner-take-all contest.

Where to Buy: Amazonlocal game store
Price: $14.99
Available: Nov. 17, 2020 

  • The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness

Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness

Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness is an easy-to-learn, family-friendly, D&D card game where you play as one of six epic D&D monsters, each with their own way to charm, crush, disintegrate, and devour their foes. Play with up to 6 players.

Where to Buy: Amazonlocal game store
Price: $24.99
Available Now  

The Young Adventurer’s Collection

The Young Adventurer's Collection

Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and discover your path to adventure with these illustrated, introductory guides for new adventurers. This collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales.

Where to Buy: AmazonBarnes & Noblelocal game store
Price: $32.99
Available Now

Endless Quest books

Endless Quest books

New to Dungeons & Dragons and fantasy roleplaying entirely? These all-ages “pick a path books” will give you a taste for the D&D world, mainly in the form of the popular and richly detailed Forgotten Realms setting and its diverse characters. The Endless Quest line was recently resurrected — be aware as you search the web that there is an older line with the same name, which may be harder to find but is no less rewarding. If these do-it-yourself game books hook you in, there’s an entire library of Forgotten Realms fantasy novels awaiting you, based on decades of D&D-informed situations — but that’s another story …

Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $4-$18
Available Now

D&D Red Dragon Backpack

D&D Red Dragon Backpack

With an interior laptop pocket, this cool backpack is made of polyester material, has adjustable straps and is officially licensed and 100% authentic.

Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $59.99
Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 – 3D Foam Clip on Bag

Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 - 3D Foam Clip on Bag

The perfect stocking stuffer! Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 blind bag collection is packed with the nostalgic fun of the tabletop RPG’s cartoon from the 1980’s.  With each purchase, receive one blind bag containing a character bag clip from the series. Try to collect them all!

Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)
Available: November 2020

Heroes’ Feast – The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook

Heroes' Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook

This cookbook invites fantasy lovers to learn about their favorite fictional cultures through their unique cuisines and lifestyles. Prepare dishes delicate enough to dine like elves and their drow cousins or hearty enough to feast like a dwarven clan or a boisterous orcish horde.

Where to Buy: AmazonAmazon KindleBarnes & Noblelocal game store
Price: $35
Available: Oct. 27, 2020

Elven Bread, Mindflayer drinks: Taste heroic adventure with official D&D cookbook
D&D Cookbook: Elven Bread

Official Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirts and Hoodies  

Official Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirts and Hoodies

There must be a Mind Flayer around because we can’t get these officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons t-shirts out of our head! Roll the dice and get ready for an adventure with a D&D tee that celebrates the popular role-playing game with styles that show off monsters, character classes, and classic logos.

Where to Buy: AmazonFifthSun.com
Price: Starting at $20   
Available Now

Cartoon Characters Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirt

Cartoon Characters Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirt

This 80sTees.com exclusive Dungeons & Dragons t-shirt features the heroic children from the realm and their evil five-headed dragon enemy. For those who know, this throwback T-shirt will bring back memories of Saturday mornings.

Where to Buy: 80stee.com
Price: $38.22
Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons Pendant

Dungeons & Dragons Pendant

A stunning Dragon Ampersand logo necklace, hand crafted in England from antiqued pewter. Packaged in a Dungeons & Dragons branded black velvet drawstring pouch.   

Where to Buy: Alchemy of England
Price: $29
Available Now

D20 Coin Purse

D20 Coin Purse

Keep any lose coins and tokens in one place! You may even be able to fit some dice, too. This burgundy faux leather coin purse features a figural design of a d20 die from Dungeons & Dragons.

Where to Buy: HotTopic
Price: $10.32
Available Now

D&D Dice Umbrella

D&D Dice Umbrella

You’ll never have rainy day blues with this fun umbrella!

Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $32.99
Available Now

D&D Dice Umbrella

D&D Sock Dice Gift Set

D&D Sock Dice Gift Set

Show your fandom on your feet! From pajama holiday parties to cozy nights in with the family – these socks are a conversation starter.

Where to Buy: Amazon.com (Coming Soon)
Price: $26
Available: November 2020

Dungeons & Dragons D20 Color Changing Light

Dungeons & Dragons D20 Color Changing Light

This color changing mood light changes from white – yellow – orange – lilac – turquoise and will set the scene for your next game night.    

Where to Buy: Amazon.com
Price: $34.99
Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons D20 Color Changing Light

Dungeons & Dragons Skull Tankard

Dungeons & Dragons Skull Tankard

The Tankard mug can hold 16 fluid oz. of your favorite brew and has one key distinguishing feature – a face with a stern expression carved into it. Cheers!

Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $29.99
Available: Nov. 10, 2020

Dungeons & Dragons Mind Flayer Goblet

Dungeons & Dragons Mind Flayer Goblet

Drink up, this Mind Flayer goblet can hold 6.8 fluid oz! Mind Flayers are psionic tyrants, slavers, interdimensional voyagers, and insidious masterminds that harvest entire races for their own twisted ends.

Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $29.99
Available: Nov. 10, 2020

Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt Do’Urden Modern Icons Statue

Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt Do'Urden Modern Icons Statue

The Drizzt Do’Urden statue depicted in the Forgotten Realms setting from the Dungeons & Dragons The Companions book by R.A Salvatore. Drizzt has forsaken both the evil ways of his people and their home in the Underdark, to then become the legendary hero of the North, wielding his famous scimitar swords Icingdeath and Twinkle.

Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $59.99
Available: Nov. 18, 2020

Book of Holding Journal

Book of Holding Journal

Trust this multipurpose journal to stow all your ideas, notes, and to-dos. Highly customizable with five pieces of stunning full-color artwork, The Book of Holding is ideal for capturing character sketches, formulating campaigns, or organizing your everyday thoughts.

Where to Buy: AmazonBarnes & Noblelocal game store
Price: $19.99
Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons D20 – Dragon Shaped Blanket

Dungeons & Dragons D20 - Dragon Shaped Blanket

Get cozy with this D&D blanket, designed in the shape of a heptagon with the D20 pattern on the

blanket in bright red.

Where to BuyAmazon.com (Coming Soon)
Price: $39.99        
Available: November 2020

The D&D Home Goods Collection

The D&D Home Goods Collection

Update the look and feel of any bed, couch or lounge area with this new home collection for Dungeons & Dragons. Featuring fun novelty throw pillows, pillowcases, hampers and throws.   

Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)
Price: Starting at $9.99
Available: November 2020

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

