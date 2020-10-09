With something for all interests and ages, treat the Dungeons & Dragons fan in your life to something special — be it an epic journey of game play around the table, décor to spruce up your home, or super stylish apparel, accessories and jewelry. There’s even a new cookbook for adventurous chefs!
Check out some 2020 holiday gift ideas for your D&D party members:
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
The newest D&D adventure is a tale of dark terror that revisits the forlorn civilization known as Ten-Towns and sheds light on the many bone-chilling locations that surround these frontier settlements. For a dice set that’ll really bring the heat, try Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany ($29.99; sold separately, pictured). Alt Cover: An alternative art cover with a distinctive design is available exclusively in game stores.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, D&D Beyond, Roll20, Fantasy Grounds, local game store
Price: $29.99 – $49.95
Available Now
Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Chardalyn Dragon (WIZKIDS)
Over 200mm long, the Chardalyn Dragon is an excellent addition to any miniatures collection and to your adventure in Icewind Dale! The Chardalyn is an incredibly powerful foe, tearing its enemies with its jaws and claws.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Atomic Empire, Gamers Grove, Halycon Games, WizKids
Price: $79.99
Available Now
Curse of Strahd Revamped
Unearth the terror of Ravenloft one more time with Curse of Strahd Revamped – a collector’s edition boxed set dripping with gothic terror packaged in a coffin-shaped box. It provides everything a Dungeon Master needs to stage chilling and thrilling scenes starring the vampire villain Count Strahd von Zarovich.
Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store
Price: $99.99
Available: Oct. 20, 2020
Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything
Discover a magical mixture of new rules options and subclasses for the world’s greatest roleplaying game with Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Alt Cover: An alternative art cover with a distinctive design is available exclusively in game stores.
Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store
Price: $49.95
Available: Nov. 17, 2020
Dungeon Master’s Screen: Wilderness Kit
This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures in the wilderness.
Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store
Price: $24.99
Available: Nov. 17, 2020
Core Rule Book Gift Set
Packaged in a super-handy case, the Core Rule Book Gift Set includes a copy of all three core rulebooks and a Dungeon Master’s Screen – everything you need to create and play adventures of your own.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, local game store
Price: $169.95
Available Now
D&D Essentials Kit
An introductory product meant to bring D&D to those interested in jumping into a fantasy story. A newly designed rulebook on-boards players by teaching them how to make characters, and the included adventured called “Dragon of Icespire Peak,” introduces a new 1-on-1 rules variant.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Fantasy Grounds, Steam, Roll20, local game store
Price: $24.99
Available Now
The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons
A fun easy-to-learn, and fast-paced card game that will test players’ fates and status. One round you’re polishing your royal crown, and the next you’re whacking rats in a filthy alley. Perfect for ages 8 and up and up to 8 players – it’s a gloat-filled, winner-take-all contest.
Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store
Price: $14.99
Available: Nov. 17, 2020
Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness
Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness is an easy-to-learn, family-friendly, D&D card game where you play as one of six epic D&D monsters, each with their own way to charm, crush, disintegrate, and devour their foes. Play with up to 6 players.
Where to Buy: Amazon, local game store
Price: $24.99
Available Now
The Young Adventurer’s Collection
Explore the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and discover your path to adventure with these illustrated, introductory guides for new adventurers. This collection introduces young fans to some of the exciting characters, locations, creatures, and magical elements useful for creating your own epic, adventure-filled D&D tales.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local game store
Price: $32.99
Available Now
Endless Quest books
New to Dungeons & Dragons and fantasy roleplaying entirely? These all-ages “pick a path books” will give you a taste for the D&D world, mainly in the form of the popular and richly detailed Forgotten Realms setting and its diverse characters. The Endless Quest line was recently resurrected — be aware as you search the web that there is an older line with the same name, which may be harder to find but is no less rewarding. If these do-it-yourself game books hook you in, there’s an entire library of Forgotten Realms fantasy novels awaiting you, based on decades of D&D-informed situations — but that’s another story …
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $4-$18
Available Now
D&D Red Dragon Backpack
With an interior laptop pocket, this cool backpack is made of polyester material, has adjustable straps and is officially licensed and 100% authentic.
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $59.99
Available Now
Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 – 3D Foam Clip on Bag
The perfect stocking stuffer! Dungeons & Dragons Series 2 blind bag collection is packed with the nostalgic fun of the tabletop RPG’s cartoon from the 1980’s. With each purchase, receive one blind bag containing a character bag clip from the series. Try to collect them all!
Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)
Available: November 2020
Heroes’ Feast – The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook
This cookbook invites fantasy lovers to learn about their favorite fictional cultures through their unique cuisines and lifestyles. Prepare dishes delicate enough to dine like elves and their drow cousins or hearty enough to feast like a dwarven clan or a boisterous orcish horde.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble, local game store
Price: $35
Available: Oct. 27, 2020
Official Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirts and Hoodies
There must be a Mind Flayer around because we can’t get these officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons t-shirts out of our head! Roll the dice and get ready for an adventure with a D&D tee that celebrates the popular role-playing game with styles that show off monsters, character classes, and classic logos.
Where to Buy: Amazon, FifthSun.com
Price: Starting at $20
Available Now
Cartoon Characters Dungeons & Dragons T-Shirt
This 80sTees.com exclusive Dungeons & Dragons t-shirt features the heroic children from the realm and their evil five-headed dragon enemy. For those who know, this throwback T-shirt will bring back memories of Saturday mornings.
Where to Buy: 80stee.com
Price: $38.22
Available Now
Dungeons & Dragons Pendant
A stunning Dragon Ampersand logo necklace, hand crafted in England from antiqued pewter. Packaged in a Dungeons & Dragons branded black velvet drawstring pouch.
Where to Buy: Alchemy of England
Price: $29
Available Now
D20 Coin Purse
Keep any lose coins and tokens in one place! You may even be able to fit some dice, too. This burgundy faux leather coin purse features a figural design of a d20 die from Dungeons & Dragons.
Where to Buy: HotTopic
Price: $10.32
Available Now
D&D Dice Umbrella
You’ll never have rainy day blues with this fun umbrella!
Where to Buy: Amazon
Price: $32.99
Available Now
D&D Sock Dice Gift Set
Show your fandom on your feet! From pajama holiday parties to cozy nights in with the family – these socks are a conversation starter.
Where to Buy: Amazon.com (Coming Soon)
Price: $26
Available: November 2020
Dungeons & Dragons D20 Color Changing Light
This color changing mood light changes from white – yellow – orange – lilac – turquoise and will set the scene for your next game night.
Where to Buy: Amazon.com
Price: $34.99
Available Now
Dungeons & Dragons Skull Tankard
The Tankard mug can hold 16 fluid oz. of your favorite brew and has one key distinguishing feature – a face with a stern expression carved into it. Cheers!
Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $29.99
Available: Nov. 10, 2020
Dungeons & Dragons Mind Flayer Goblet
Drink up, this Mind Flayer goblet can hold 6.8 fluid oz! Mind Flayers are psionic tyrants, slavers, interdimensional voyagers, and insidious masterminds that harvest entire races for their own twisted ends.
Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $29.99
Available: Nov. 10, 2020
Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt Do’Urden Modern Icons Statue
The Drizzt Do’Urden statue depicted in the Forgotten Realms setting from the Dungeons & Dragons The Companions book by R.A Salvatore. Drizzt has forsaken both the evil ways of his people and their home in the Underdark, to then become the legendary hero of the North, wielding his famous scimitar swords Icingdeath and Twinkle.
Where to Buy: GameStop
Price: $59.99
Available: Nov. 18, 2020
Book of Holding Journal
Trust this multipurpose journal to stow all your ideas, notes, and to-dos. Highly customizable with five pieces of stunning full-color artwork, The Book of Holding is ideal for capturing character sketches, formulating campaigns, or organizing your everyday thoughts.
Where to Buy: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local game store
Price: $19.99
Available Now
Dungeons & Dragons D20 – Dragon Shaped Blanket
Get cozy with this D&D blanket, designed in the shape of a heptagon with the D20 pattern on the
blanket in bright red.
Where to Buy: Amazon.com (Coming Soon)
Price: $39.99
Available: November 2020
The D&D Home Goods Collection
Update the look and feel of any bed, couch or lounge area with this new home collection for Dungeons & Dragons. Featuring fun novelty throw pillows, pillowcases, hampers and throws.
Where to Buy: Amazon (Coming Soon)
Price: Starting at $9.99
Available: November 2020
More Dungeons & Dragons:
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.