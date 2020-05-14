Video game news:
FaZe Adapt, other high profile members of gaming community raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Upcoming/recent video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Trials of Mana
|April 24, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
|Gears Tactics
|April 28, 2020
|PC
|Strategy
|https://www.gearstactics.com/
|Moving Out
|April 28, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Action/Simulation
|https://amzn.to/2zobBUU
|Sakura Wars
|April 28, 2020
|PS4
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/3ayFkY3
|Snowrunner
|April 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|https://amzn.to/3bzDZSo
|Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2
|April 29, 2020
|NS
|DLC
|https://amzn.to/2KM5U5B
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
|April 30, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Shooter
|Streets of Rage 4
|April 30, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Fighting
|https://www.streets4rage.com/
|Forza Street
|May 4, 2020
|iOS/Android
|Racing
|http://forzastreet.com
|Someday You’ll Return
|May 5, 2020
|PC
|Adventure/horror
|Void Bastards
|May 7, 2020
|NS PS4
|Shooter
|https://voidbastards.com/
|PS4 NS
|Racing
|Dungeon of the Endless
|May 15, 2020
|NS
|Rogue-like
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
|May 15, 2020
|NS
|Rhythm
|The Wonderful 101
|May 19, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|Remaster
|https://amzn.to/3aU0Q9T
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|May 19, 2020
|NS
|Tactical
|Maneater
|May 22, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|https://amzn.to/2VYTFZW
|Saints Row: The Third Remaster
|May 22, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Remaster
|https://amzn.to/3fdACmj
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|May 22, 2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/3dnaN1x
|Minecraft Dungeons
|May 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Dungeon crawler
|https://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
|Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
|May 26, 2020
|GS NS PC PS4 XB1
|DLC expansion
|Those Who Remain (digital)
|May 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|BioShock: The Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|https://amzn.to/2S32jV2
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Compilation
|https://amzn.to/3eQRFKv
|XCOM 2 Collection
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Strategy
|https://amzn.to/2zowwXT
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|May 29, 2020
|NS
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/2Kz5IXu
|Death Stranding
|June 2, 2020
|PC
|Action
|https://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
|Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
|June 5, 2020
|PC
|RTS
|https://amzn.to/3521OQ4
|The Outer Worlds
|June 5, 2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2x0916G
|The Last of Us Part II
|June 19, 2020
|PS4
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/2yVPRiT
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|June 23, 2020
|NS PC PS4 XB1
|Remake
|https://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
|Ninjala
|June 25, 2020
|NS
|Action
|https://ninjalathegame.com/
|Fairy Tail
|June 26, 2020
|NS PC PS4
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
|F1 2020
|July 10, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Racing
|Ghost of Tsushima
|July 17, 2020
|PS4
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/2xXEabG
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|July 17, 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost On
|Coming soon
|PS4
|Fighting
|LEGO Super Mario
|Aug. 1, 2020
|(None)
|Building
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PS4, XB1
|Strategy
|New World
|Aug. 25, 2020
|PC
|MMORPG
|https://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
|Wasteland 3
|Aug. 28, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2S2zhob
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2
|Sept. 4, 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Sports (remaster)
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Sept. 4, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|Action-adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Sept. 17, 2020
|GS PC PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VZocWn
|Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)
|Summer 2020
|PC PS4 XB1
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Those Who Remain
|Summer 2020
|NS
|Adventure
|https://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
|Bravely Default II
|2020
|NS
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|2020
|PS4 XB1
|RPG
|https://amzn.to/35qZNgH
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2020
|PS4 XB1 NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
|Star Wars Episode I: Racer
|ASAP
|PS4 NS
|Racing
Nerdvana may earn a share of video game sales from Amazon Associates links on this page.