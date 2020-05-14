Games

For those who have already taken advantage of a Nintendo Switch Online free trial in the past but are still eager to try out these classic games, an additional seven-day free trial is now available! Rygar, 3 Super NES games come to Nintendo Switch Online library
Along the way, you’ll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly’s good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! ( New Paper Mario adventure ‘Origami King’ unfolds July 17 for Nintendo Switch
The Wonderful 101: Remastered will be available on May 19. Wonderful 101: Remastered and other new and upcoming video game releases
Star Wars Episode I Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 Star Wars Episode I: Racer re-release delayed
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion adds RoboCop
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga First look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga key art
Splatoon 2 Free Splatoon 2 Special Demo, Nintendo Switch Online trial and game discount
The Luigi's Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack - Part 2 DLC Second part of Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack DLC arrives
Super Mario Maker Nintendo Select Final Super Mario Maker 2 update adds world-building mode, new course parts
In a Twitch stream to support Phoenix Children’s Hospital and in partnership with Extra Life, Adapt and FaZe Swagg – both Phoenix natives – raised more than $2,000 to benefit the hospital’s Hope Fund. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images) FaZe Adapt, other high profile members of gaming community raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Grand Canyon’s esports arena is one of the top collegiate facilities in the country. (Photo by Tanner Puckett/Cronkite News) Esports explosion
The Arizona Coyotes are live-streaming virtual games on their YouTube, Facebook and Twitch accounts with the help of the NHL 20 video game. (Photo courtesy of EA Sports) Virtual vitality: Coyotes inject life into postponed season with help from NHL 20

Upcoming/recent video game release dates:

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Trials of ManaApril 24, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/2KtF4z9
Gears TacticsApril 28, 2020PCStrategyhttps://www.gearstactics.com/
Moving OutApril 28, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Action/Simulationhttps://amzn.to/2zobBUU
Sakura WarsApril 28, 2020PS4Action/RPGhttps://amzn.to/3ayFkY3
SnowrunnerApril 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Racinghttps://amzn.to/3bzDZSo
Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2April 29, 2020NSDLChttps://amzn.to/2KM5U5B
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign RemasteredApril 30, 2020PC PS4 XB1Shooter
Streets of Rage 4April 30, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Fightinghttps://www.streets4rage.com/
Forza StreetMay 4, 2020iOS/AndroidRacinghttp://forzastreet.com
Someday You’ll ReturnMay 5, 2020PCAdventure/horror
Void BastardsMay 7, 2020NS PS4Shooterhttps://voidbastards.com/
Star Wars Episode I: RacerMay 12, 2020PS4 NSRacing
Dungeon of the EndlessMay 15, 2020NSRogue-like
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega MixMay 15, 2020NSRhythm
The Wonderful 101May 19, 2020NS PC PS4Remasterhttps://amzn.to/3aU0Q9T
Warhammer 40,000: MechanicusMay 19, 2020NSTactical
ManeaterMay 22, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remasterhttps://amzn.to/2VYTFZW
Saints Row: The Third RemasterMay 22, 2020PC PS4 XB1Remasterhttps://amzn.to/3fdACmj
Sword Art Online: Alicization LycorisMay 22, 2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/3dnaN1x
Minecraft DungeonsMay 26, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Dungeon crawlerhttps://amzn.to/3aC6BsB
Mortal Kombat 11: AftermathMay 26, 2020GS NS PC PS4 XB1DLC expansion
NinjalaMay 27, 2020NSActionhttps://ninjalathegame.com/
Those Who Remain (digital)May 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
BioShock: The CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/2S32jV2
Borderlands Legendary CollectionMay 29, 2020NSCompilationhttps://amzn.to/3eQRFKv
XCOM 2 CollectionMay 29, 2020NSStrategyhttps://amzn.to/2zowwXT
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionMay 29, 2020NSAction/RPGhttps://amzn.to/2Kz5IXu
Death StrandingJune 2, 2020PCActionhttps://amzn.to/2KvM5j2
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionJune 5, 2020PCRTShttps://amzn.to/3521OQ4
The Outer WorldsJune 5, 2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2x0916G
The Last of Us Part IIJune 19, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2yVPRiT
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedJune 23, 2020NS PC PS4 XB1Remakehttps://amzn.to/3cMfjGp
NinjalaJune 25, 2020NSActionhttps://ninjalathegame.com/
Fairy TailJune 26, 2020NS PC PS4RPGhttps://amzn.to/3eSWCTs
F1 2020July 10, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Racing
Ghost of TsushimaJuly 17, 2020PS4Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/2xXEabG
Paper Mario: The Origami KingJuly 17, 2020NSAdventure
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnComing soon July 30, 2020PS4Fighting
LEGO Super MarioAug. 1, 2020(None)Building
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2Sept. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1Sports (remaster)
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/35qZNgH
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga2020PS4 XB1 NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Star Wars Episode I: RacerASAPPS4 NSRacing

Dungeons & Dragons/tabletop roleplaying games:

Getting started with Dungeons & Dragons How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons 1000-Piece Puzzle Pre-order 1,000-piece Dungeons & Dragons puzzle
Mythic Odysseys of Theros D&D’s Magic-based Theros sourcebook delayed, with digital release coming first
Candlekeep Free D&D, Magic: The Gathering digital kits offered to educators, librarians
Dungeons & Dragons Player's Handbook Free D&D adventures, accessories
Forgotten Realms Laeral Silverhand Explorer’s Kit Laeral Silverhand’s Explorer’s Kit rolls Forgotten Realms fluff into a felt-lined box with dice

