Remain calm, human scum! Everyone’s favorite Victorian crime-fighting trio are back to solve mysteries, crack cases and, if all else fails, obliterate everything with acid grenades.

Neve McIntosh, Dan Starkey and Catrin Stewart reprise their roles for the third volume of thrilling full-cast audio dramas set in and around the criminal, and often paranormal, underworld of 19th century London, in a four-disc set due for release in May 2020.

The members of The Paternoster Gang made their first TV appearance in the 2011 episode of Doctor Who entitled A Good Man Goes to War. The first Big Finish adventure for The Paternoster Gang was released as part of The Eighth of March box set released for International Women’s Day in 2019.

The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 3 is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD box set or download.

Victorian London harbours many secrets: alien visitors, strange phenomena and unearthly powers.

But a trio of investigators stands ready to delve into such mysteries – the Great Detective, Madame Vastra, her resourceful spouse, Jenny Flint, and their loyal valet, Strax.

If an impossible puzzle needs solving, or a grave injustice needs righting, help can be found on Paternoster Row.

But even heroes can never escape their past…

The Paternoster Gang: Heritage 3 contains four new stories, plus extras:

“Family Matters” by Lisa McMullin: Jenny’s past comes calling at Paternoster Row, as Strax takes care of a guest, and the travelling circus comes to town – spelling danger for some of the gang. But when family matters intrude on their marriage, the last thing Jenny wants is Vastra having her in-laws for dinner…

“Whatever Remains” by Robert Valentine: The Great Detective’s latest case takes Vastra and friends to the Jurassic coast. A local landowner has vanished. The only clue – the footprints of a gigantic creature! As Strax suffers the attentions of an amorous landlady, Jenny gains an admirer of her own. And Vastra discovers something buried deep…

“Truth and Bone” by Roy Gill: Bloomsbury troublemakers Stonn and Tom Foster are back, and in much more trouble than ever before. Sontar has turned its attention to Earth as Requisitioner Skark looks to retrieve missing soldiers. And Jenny finds Vastra preoccupied with the past, which may lead to a very dark future…

Series Producer, David Richardson, said: “The Paternoster Gang series is about to earn its title as, three box sets in, we discover why it’s called Heritage. It means different things for each lead character, as aspects of their past come back to haunt them.”

