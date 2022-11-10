Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch coming to malls

Nintendo is taking the wraps off a season of incredible fun just in time for the holidays!

The opening of the “Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch” experience at 15 malls across the country gives consumers a fun, hands-on opportunity to learn about the Nintendo Switch family of systems and build their own personal holiday wishlist from a growing library of thousands of games such as Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Just Dance 2023 Edition (launching Nov. 22) and so much more!

People can celebrate the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience at the following shopping centers from Nov. 18 to Dec. 27:

Market Location Address Atlanta, GA Perimeter Mall 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30346 Boston, MA Burlington Mall 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA 01803 Chicago, IL Woodfield Mall 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Cincinnati, OH Kenwood Towne Center 7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236 Dallas, TX Grapevine Mills 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051 Houston, TX Memorial City Mall 303 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX 77024 Los Angeles, CA Del Amo Fashion Center 3525 W. Carson St., Torrance, CA 90503 Minneapolis, MN Mall of America 2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, MN 55425 New York, NY Queens Center 90-15 Queens Blvd., Queens, NY 11373 Orlando, FL The Florida Mall 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809 Philadelphia, PA King of Prussia Mall 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 Phoenix, AZ Arrowhead Towne Center 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308 San Jose, CA Westfield Valley Fair 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050 Seattle, WA Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037 Washington D.C. Tysons Corner Center 1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons Corner, VA 22102

The Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch stop at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, will start on Nov. 19.

Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch is open to everyone – no signup needed – and encourages attendees to personalize their own Nintendo Switch holiday wishlist with the latest systems and games. Whether it’s a shiny new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a multiplayer action game like Splatoon 3, the exciting, tactical adventure of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope or the open-world exploration of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games – there is something for everyone! Other featured games include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Minecraft, among many others.

The experience helps shoppers learn about the wide variety of games that Nintendo Switch offers and guides them to see which games are right for them, as well as which they will want to play next!

While visiting the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience, consumers will be able to demo select Nintendo Switch games in TV mode and handheld mode. There will also be an interactive display featuring more details about specific games and the latest offers from Nintendo, as well as giveaways, while supplies last.

Consumers who visit can also check in up to once a week and earn My Nintendo points, which are redeemable for rewards like in-game content and discounts on digital games. Best of all, anyone with a Nintendo Account can use My Nintendo for free!

For more information about the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/play-events/.