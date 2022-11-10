Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch coming to malls

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Splatoon 3
Nintendo is taking the wraps off a season of incredible fun just in time for the holidays!
The opening of the “Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch” experience at 15 malls across the country gives consumers a fun, hands-on opportunity to learn about the Nintendo Switch family of systems and build their own personal holiday wishlist from a growing library of thousands of games such as Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Just Dance 2023 Edition (launching Nov. 22) and so much more!

People can celebrate the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience at the following shopping centers from Nov. 18 to Dec. 27:

MarketLocationAddress
Atlanta, GAPerimeter Mall4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30346
Boston, MABurlington Mall75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA 01803
Chicago, ILWoodfield Mall5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Cincinnati, OHKenwood Towne Center7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236
Dallas, TXGrapevine Mills3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051
Houston, TXMemorial City Mall303 Memorial City Way, Houston, TX 77024
Los Angeles, CADel Amo Fashion Center3525 W. Carson St., Torrance, CA 90503
Minneapolis, MNMall of America2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, MN 55425
New York, NYQueens Center90-15 Queens Blvd., Queens, NY 11373
Orlando, FLThe Florida Mall8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809
Philadelphia, PAKing of Prussia Mall160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406
Phoenix, AZArrowhead Towne Center7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308
San Jose, CAWestfield Valley Fair2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050
Seattle, WAAlderwood Mall3000 184th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037
Washington D.C.Tysons Corner Center1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons Corner, VA 22102

The Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch stop at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, will start on Nov. 19.

Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch is open to everyone – no signup needed – and encourages attendees to personalize their own Nintendo Switch holiday wishlist with the latest systems and games. Whether it’s a shiny new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a multiplayer action game like Splatoon 3, the exciting, tactical adventure of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope or the open-world exploration of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games – there is something for everyone! Other featured games include Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Minecraft, among many others.

The experience helps shoppers learn about the wide variety of games that Nintendo Switch offers and guides them to see which games are right for them, as well as which they will want to play next!

While visiting the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience, consumers will be able to demo select Nintendo Switch games in TV mode and handheld mode. There will also be an interactive display featuring more details about specific games and the latest offers from Nintendo, as well as giveaways, while supplies last.

Consumers who visit can also check in up to once a week and earn My Nintendo points, which are redeemable for rewards like in-game content and discounts on digital games. Best of all, anyone with a Nintendo Account can use My Nintendo for free!

For more information about the Wishlist Wonderland with Nintendo Switch experience, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/play-events/.

free website checkup